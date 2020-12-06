India Post News Paper

Alia Bhatt shares her 'special' girl gang picture in latest post

Alia Bhatt shares her ‘special’ girl gang picture in latest post
December 06
11:46 2020
NEW DELHI: With COVID-19 induced lockdown restrictions being eased, actor Alia Bhatt is chilling with her girlfriends – and their mothers too!

The 27-year-old actor on Sunday took to Instagram and posted a picture with her ‘special’ girl gang.
The capture features Alia Bhatt with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and close friends Anushka Ranjan, Akanksha Ranjan, fashion designer Masaba Gupta and their mothers Soni Razdan (Alia’s mother), Anu Ranjan (Akanksha and Anushka’s mother), and actor Neena Gupta (Masaba’s mother).

The picture flashes radiant smiles of the women donning almost similar outfits that are white top with blue denim for bottom wear. Whereas, Masaba Gupta, who according to her forgot the dress-code is seen wearing an olive green dress.

Taking it to the captions, the ‘Raazi’ actor wrote: “the mothers & daughters special,” with a growing heart emoticon. Although Alia has always been expressive on social media about the friendship she shares with her girl gang, this is the first time she is seen with her girlfriends and their mothers in one frame.

Earlier, the ‘Kalank’ actor shared a heart-warming post to wish her sister Shaheen Bhatt on her 32nd birthday with a heart-warming note. On the work front, Alia recently launched her children-wear-clothing brand ‘Ed-a-mamma’. Besides that, she will soon be seen in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’, and Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’. (ANI) 

