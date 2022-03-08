USCIS Announces Policies to Better Protect Immigrant Children Who Have Been Abused, Neglected, or Abandoned WASHINGTON â€” United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) today announced new policies that will provide better protection to immigrant children who are victims of abuse, neglect, abandonment, or similar parental maltreatment. â€œToday,...

Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta on evolving landscape of entertainment for women MUMBAI: On the evee of International Women’s Day, Bollywood actresses Neena Gupta and Madhuri Dixit shared their thoughts on the changing landscape of Indian content with regards to female artistes...

Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with ‘Heart Of Stone’ MUMBAI: Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt is set to join the cast of Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’, as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot. The film will release globally on...

‘God of War’ TV series adaptation eyed by Prime Video LOS ANGELES: PlayStation’s flagship action-adventure franchise ‘God of War’ is heading to television as Prime Video is in negotiations for a live-action TV series based on the hugely popular ancient...

TN youth joins Ukrainian army, fights against Russian troops CHENNAI: A 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who was rejected twice by the Indian Army, is now fighting in the Ukrainian Army against the invading Russian troops. Intelligence reports received by...

Indian-origin expert helming first 4G network on Moon for NASA NEW DELHI: Indian-origin Nishant Batra working as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer (CSTO) at smartphone maker Nokia is helping NASA to build the first ever cellular network on the Moon. Batra...

BJP model gives the ruling party 255 seats in UP NEW DELHI: The BJP is predicting it will win 255 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls as per its Political Affinity Model (PAM). The Model is based on the political...

Indian rupee plunges to a record low of 77.02 against a dollar MUMBAI: The Indian rupee plunged to a record low of 77.02 against a US dollar on Monday as a sharp rise in crude oil prices amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict...

Modi also likely to speak with Putin today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday shortly after his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Moscow’s war...

Pak faces western pressure to condemn Russia’s invasion in Ukraine ISLAMABAD: The ongoing conflict, triggered through the invasion of Russia in Ukraine, has brought the world into a divided approach between the west and the east. The NATO, US, UK...

The Middle East will suffer from the grain shortage due to the war in Ukraine NICOSIA: As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues unabated, many countries of the Middle East are seriously concerned about the inevitable shortage of grain as Russia and Ukraine together account for...

Russian forces restrict access to mobile networks, internet at Zaporizhzhya NPP Zaporizhzhya: Russian forces at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) have switched off some mobile networks and the internet so that reliable information from the site cannot be obtained through...

China’s undeclared trade embargo hurts Nepali traders, economy: Report KATHMANDU: Bejing’s ‘undeclared trade embargo’ in the name of COVID containment measures has hurt Nepal’s economy and traders giving rise to concerns regarding the Himalayan nation’s reliance upon China as...

Dua Lipa faces legal trouble over ‘Levitating’ song WASHINGTON: Singer Dua Lipa has landed in a legal soup in a copyright lawsuit that has been filed over her track ‘Levitating’. As per The Hollywood Reporter, songwriters L. Russell...

Month long Holi celebration begins in Mathura MATHURA: Mathura’s iconic celebration of the festival of Holi has begun with the devotees celebrating the festival at Guru Sharanand Ashram in Raman Reti of Gokul in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura....

UK to provide extra USD 100 million in aid to Ukraine: Downing Street LONDON: The United Kingdom will allocate an additional USD 100 million in support to Kyiv amid Russia’s ongoing military operation in Ukraine, Downing Street said on Monday. “The new USD...

Warne lived life at fast pace, created invincible feeling around him: Clarke SYDNEY: Former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has condoled the demise of Shane Warne, saying the legendary spinner lived his life at a fast pace and created an invincible feeling around...

TikTok suspends livestreaming in Russia MOSCOW: Chinese video-sharing app TikTok has suspended livestreaming and new content to video services in Russia following the introduction of new ‘fake news’ law in the country that threatened jail...

Kyiv failed to create conditions for humanitarian corridor: Russia MOSCOW: Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday said Ukraine has not fulfilled its commitments with regards to organizing humanitarian corridors to help people leave Mariupol. The ministry said that Russia made...