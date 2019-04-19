Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

All applicants from big states cleared for going on Haj after hike in India’s quota

All applicants from big states cleared for going on Haj after hike in India’s quota
April 19
16:24 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: With Saudi Arabia increasing India’s Haj quota to two lakh, all applicants from big states such as Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar have been cleared for going on the pilgrimage, sources in the Minority Affairs Ministry said.

On Friday, the Saudi Arabian government issued a formal order with regard to the increase in India’s Haj quota.

At a meeting here in February that was attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Saudi Arabia had increased India’s quota by about 25,000, taking the number of pilgrims from India who can perform Haj to two lakh.

“Due to the significant increase in India’s Haj quota, all the applicants from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Odisha, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, Tripura, will go on Haj,” a source said.

A record number of two lakh Indian Muslims will perform Haj this year without subsidy.

Another highlight this year is that 2,340 Muslim women from India will also go for the pilgrimage without ‘Mehram’ or male companion.

A total of 34,397 applications were received from Uttar Pradesh this year, 8,470 from West Bengal, 191 from Goa, 499 from Manipur, 698 from Odisha, 2,138 from Andhra Pradesh, 3,588 from Assam, 4,950 from Bihar, 72 from Himachal Pradesh, 2,233 from Jharkhand, 342 from Punjab, and 110 from Tripura.

All these applicants have become eligible to go on Haj after the increase in India’s quota, the sources said.

India’s Haj quota has gone up sharply in the last five years as it was 1,36,000 in 2014, they said, adding that the minority affairs minister had made efforts to increase India’s quota to two lakh which fructified when the Saudi Prince acceded to the request made by Modi earlier this year. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – HOTSTAR

Cricket With Hotstar

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – TRACY HILLS

Tracy Hills

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Robson Homes

Robson Homes Builders - Silicon Valley

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

FOG Holi in Bay area ! #FOGSV #BayArea #Holi2019 #Holi #NRIHoli Read More: https://t.co/iqF8sBbNNB https://t.co/mFWazpbEIh
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 1, 2019, 7:18 am

#BreakingNews -- Anytime now, PM @narendramodi to address the nation with an 'important message'. | #narendermodi
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 27, 2019, 6:29 am

Watch @frankislam in conversation with Capt Krishan Sharma about his journey. #SouthAsiaMonitor #WashingtonCalling… https://t.co/U1YSvlV0cI
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 26, 2019, 6:27 am

On the anniversary of their martyrdom day, we salute the sacrifice by our Indian national heroes Shaheed-E-Azam Bha… https://t.co/I7S8ed6SU7
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- March 23, 2019, 7:02 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.