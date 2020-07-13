India Post News Paper

All eyes on Congress meeting in Jaipur

All eyes on Congress meeting in Jaipur
July 13
11:30 2020
NEW DELHI/JAIPUR: Amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan, senior leaders of the Congress are keeping an eye on the legislature party meeting to be held in Jaipur on Monday.

The Senior Congress leaders are calling MLAs personally to have full attendance during the meet. The party has dispatched two leaders from Delhi, Ajay Maken and Randeep Singh Surjewala, to report back the exact situation to the party high command.

Sources close to the Ashok Gehlot camp said that the numbers are with the Chief Minister, however, his Deputy Sachin Pilot in a late night statement claimed that the government in Rajasthan has been in minority after 30 MLAs promised allegiance to him.

The Congress leaders are anxious about the outcome and many hoped an amicable solution will be worked out to pacify Pilot. The Deputy Chief Minister is in Delhi after police served him a notice to investigate a complaint filed by the Congress under sedition charges.

