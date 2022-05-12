All faiths pull together to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

India Post News Service

CHICAGO: The Chicago community, belonging to all faiths, came together to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with great enthusiasm at Falak Banquets. The event was attended by a large number of ‘who is who’, representing public offices at the City and State level.

Community lead figures pulling to gather for the celebration included Iftekhar Shareef, Altaf Bukhari, Rezwan-ul-Haq, Dr. Tajamul Hussain, Asad Khan, Khaja Moinuddin, Ashfaq Hussain Syed, Kader Sakkaria and Khurram Syed, when they hosted the colorful Eid event.

The book release of journalist and author, A.Q. Siddiqui was also done by the Chicago Eid Committee. Siddiqui signed copies for the community.

Speaking on this occasion, Iftekhar Shareef, Community leader said, with a sense of pride, that America is unique and exceptional in its equal respect for all religions. He said that understanding different religions and respecting them has been the hallmark of American culture.

Dr. Tajamul Hussain, said all religions teach love and empathy and we have to build bridges and spread love. He opined that practicing these values is the need of the hour for giving a big boost to mutual co- existence, especially in the present times, which are characterized by increasing distances among people professing different faiths. “My hometown is Hyderabad in India, which is known for “Ganga JamuniTahzeeb’, that is, a fusion of elements of different religions”, he added.

Ashfaq Syed underlined the importance of building better understanding among people belonging to different backgrounds and thereby contributing to the continuous development of the US on all fronts.Kader Sakkaria said that India believes in the traditional values of giving utmost respect for the religions of others. “The Indian Americans, by practicing this great value, have been enriching the social fabric of the US”, he added.

Altaf Bukhari, Community leader who was dressed in the unique Indian attire said it is important to have interfaith events for all communities. Khurram Syed, Community leader, welcomed the guests for joining the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations during a busy Mother’s Day weekend, when many have family commitments and plans.

The Chicago Eid Committee presented awards to the community leaders for their excellent service to the community of Chicago and Dr. Suresh Reddy, Dr Rajiv Kandala, Rezwanul Haque, Saima Azfar, Shalini Gupta and Rajendra Singh Mago

Samreen Khan &Sariq Bukhari graceful emcees of the event and thanked all the guests who attended the Eid celebration. The Live band and singers were outstanding.

