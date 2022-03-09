All Indian students stuck in Sumy evacuated: Govt NEW DELHI: All Indian students who were stuck in Sumy area of war-torn Ukraine have been successfully airlifted through Operation Ganga, the government said on Monday. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson...

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share a glimpse of daughter Misha’s first day of school NEW DELHI: Just like all the other parents, Bollywood star couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput turned sentimental on their daughter Misha’s first day of school. After a long hiatus...

Women artists create beautiful sand sculpture on International Women’s Day 2022 PURI: Commemorating International Women’s Day, girl students of renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik’s institute created a beautiful sand sculpture at Puri beach in Odisha. Taking to Twitter, Pattnaik gave a...

Pakistan made effort to nullify our pace attack: Cummins on flat Rawalpindi pitch RAWALPINDI: After playing out a draw against Pakistan in the first Test of the three-match series, Australia skipper Pat Cummins said by providing a flat track, the hosts made an...

Amazing place to come and score century: Bairstow after ton against Windies St JOHN’s: England batter Jonny Bairstow said that he feels amazing after scoring a century against West Indies in the ongoing first Test in Antigua. Bairstow’s unbeaten ton helped England...

Zelenskyy thanks Biden for banning energy imports from Russia KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Joe Biden Tuesday banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US. “Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in...

Chinese firms aiding Russia could be shut down, US official warns WASHINGTON: Chinese companies that defy Western sanctions on Russia and Belarus can be subjected to “devastating” actions, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said on Tuesday. On February 24, Russia...

At UNSC, India highlights govt initiatives like Mudra to empower women NEW YORK: Highlighting the initiatives taken by the Indian government for women empowerment, India on Tuesday said it offers a unique template for gender-sensitive governance and equal access to education,...

McDonald’s, Starbucks, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola suspend business in Russia NEW YORK: US beverage giants PepsiCo and Coca-Cola, along with fast food major McDonald’s and coffeehouse chain Starbucks all announced on Tuesday that they were temporarily suspending their business in...

India rescues Pakistani student stranded in Ukraine KYIV: Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a Pakistani student stranded in the war-hit country was rescued by the Indian authorities. According to sources, Pakistan’s Asma Shafique, who was...

USCIS Announces Policies to Better Protect Immigrant Children Who Have Been Abused, Neglected, or Abandoned WASHINGTON â€” United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) today announced new policies that will provide better protection to immigrant children who are victims of abuse, neglect, abandonment, or similar parental maltreatment. â€œToday,...

Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta on evolving landscape of entertainment for women MUMBAI: On the evee of International Women’s Day, Bollywood actresses Neena Gupta and Madhuri Dixit shared their thoughts on the changing landscape of Indian content with regards to female artistes...

Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with ‘Heart Of Stone’ MUMBAI: Bollywood Actress Alia Bhatt is set to join the cast of Netflix’s ‘Heart of Stone’, as she makes her global debut opposite Gal Gadot. The film will release globally on...

‘God of War’ TV series adaptation eyed by Prime Video LOS ANGELES: PlayStation’s flagship action-adventure franchise ‘God of War’ is heading to television as Prime Video is in negotiations for a live-action TV series based on the hugely popular ancient...

TN youth joins Ukrainian army, fights against Russian troops CHENNAI: A 21-year-old from Tamil Nadu, who was rejected twice by the Indian Army, is now fighting in the Ukrainian Army against the invading Russian troops. Intelligence reports received by...

Indian-origin expert helming first 4G network on Moon for NASA NEW DELHI: Indian-origin Nishant Batra working as Chief Strategy and Technology Officer (CSTO) at smartphone maker Nokia is helping NASA to build the first ever cellular network on the Moon. Batra...

BJP model gives the ruling party 255 seats in UP NEW DELHI: The BJP is predicting it will win 255 seats in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls as per its Political Affinity Model (PAM). The Model is based on the political...

Indian rupee plunges to a record low of 77.02 against a dollar MUMBAI: The Indian rupee plunged to a record low of 77.02 against a US dollar on Monday as a sharp rise in crude oil prices amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict...

Modi also likely to speak with Putin today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday shortly after his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as Moscow’s war...