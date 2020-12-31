India Post News Paper

All voice calls from Jio to any network in India to be free

December 31
15:35 2020
MUMBAI: With interconnect usage charges (IUCs) for all domestic voice calls coming to an end from January 1, Reliance Jio said on Thursday it will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free.

On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network.
In September 2019, when the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) extended the timeline for implementation of the Bill and Keep regime beyond January 1, Jio said it was left with no option but to start charging its customers for off-net voice calls at a rate exactly equivalent to the applicable IUC charge.

While doing so, Jio had assured its users that this charge will continue only till the time TRAI abolished IUC charges. “Today, Jio has delivered on that promise and made off-net voice calls free again,” it said in a statement. “Jio stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE. Jio is a customer-obsessed organisation and cares for every single user. All our users enjoy free voice calls with Jio,” it said.

Jio said it is committed to lay the foundation of a digital society — a society where everything, everyone, everywhere is connected with the best quality service at the lowest price globally and has access to the most advanced digital platforms.

“Through technological innovation, Jio will continue to deliver revolutionary products and services to its users, with a customer-first approach.” (ANI) 

