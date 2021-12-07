India Post News Paper

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Pushpa’ trailer out

December 07
10:18 2021
NEW DELHI: The makers of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer film ‘Pushpa – The Rise’ have finally unveiled the much-anticipated trailer on Monday.

The nearly two-and-a-half-minute trailer unravels the complex struggle between the natives of the forests in which the rare red sandalwood grows and those who smuggle it overseas. 
The trailer is packed with action, violence, powerful dialogues and romance. Written and directed by Sukumar, the film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Suneel, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh. The film is scheduled to release on December 17, 2021, in Telugu along with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada languages. (ANI) 

