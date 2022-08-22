India Post News Paper

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna starring ‘Pushpa 2’ begins shooting, pooja held

August 22
12:38 2022
NEW DELHI: After the pan-India success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise‘, actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all ready to commence shooting for its sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with the cast and crew hosting a pooja on Monday.

Pictures from the pooja ceremony has been shared widely on the Internet.
A fan club of with the username Allu Arjun Folks on Twitter shared a picture from the ceremony.

The post reads, “#PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony Started. Missing PushpaRaj #AlluArjun @Alluarjun.”

Rashmika Mandanna was seen in ethnic wear along with crew members of the film. Allu Arjun was howver not spotted in the pictures from the ceremony as he is currently in New York for the India Day celebration in the Big Apple.

Earlier, the makers of the film Mythri Movie shared an announcement poster to reveal that Pushpa 2 is all set to start filming. They also revealed that a special pooja will take place on Monday, August 22. The post reads, “#PushpaRaj is back! This time to Rule #PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow. India’s most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER”

‘Pushpa: The Rise’, an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and has been widely praised. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The movie that stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli.

Logline for the movie reads, “Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India.”

Pushpa’s dream run at the ticket counters worldwide has surprisingly surpassed the collections of the biggest box-office hits from different language industries, creating a new box office record for Allu Arjun.

After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie also marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

