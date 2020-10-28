India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Always focus on delivering the best for team: Rashid Khan after heroics against DC

Always focus on delivering the best for team: Rashid Khan after heroics against DC
October 28
10:16 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DUBAI: After helping his team defeat Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowler Rashid Khan said he always focuses on delivering the best performance for the team.

“I always have that thing in mind that whenever I have an opportunity to bowl, I always focus on delivering the best for the team,” Rashid said during the post-match press conference.
SRH registered a massive 88-run win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday. Rashid conceded just seven runs from his four overs and clinched three wickets in the match.

David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha played knocks of 66 and 87 respectively in the match, helping SRH post a huge total of 219 runs on the board.

Praising Warner’s innings, Rashid said: “He has done a good job for us in the whole competition. It is all about the requirement of the game. Sometimes you need to be aggressive and sometimes you have to be a bit defensive.” “He always focuses on what the team requires and not what he needs. He is capable of those brilliant innings. It was good to see him today, so aggressive. He has done a good job so far for us.”

SRH are placed on the sixth position on the points table with 10 points. Rashid said the team is taking one game at a time as thinking about reaching in IPL playoffs put extra pressure. “We do not focus on what is going to happen. We just need to focus on what we can do on the game day… If we think about qualification then that we will put extra pressure on us,” he said. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    JUSTIN SHA FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    betting India

    YOGI CHUGH FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Yogi Chugh For Mayor - Fremont

    TERESA COX FOR FREMONT CITY COUNCIL

    Teresa Cox For City Council - Fremont

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Vik Bajwa Fremont

    AWARENESS – ACVOTE

    Santa Clara Registrar of Voters

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS – DISTRICT 17

    TANDON FOR CONGRESS - DISTRICT 17

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian-origin New York cop called hero for ... - https://t.co/2K6qmv5PLp Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianoriginNewYorkPoliceOfficer #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - October 28, 2020, 8:35 am

    Indian charity organisation offers free ... - https://t.co/mMfCbNbyPQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianCharityOrganisation #IndianChildPovertyCharity #IndianAmericans
    h J R

    - October 28, 2020, 8:33 am

    Watching films on TV and scrolling ... - https://t.co/d3LYkkXrFO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Actors #Actress #Bollywood #Celebrities #CinemaHalls #COVID19Lockdown #Entertainment #Hollywood #HollywoodFIlms #LockdownMovies #Movies #ScrollingCellPhones #Unlock5
    h J R

    - October 28, 2020, 6:43 am

    Study reveals ... - https://t.co/WToE9VVZDy Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #ArtificiallySweetenedBeverages #CoronaCasesIndia #CoronaPatients #CoronaVaccineNews #CoronaVaccineUpdates #CovaxiUpdates #Covaxin #DrHarshVardhan #Health #Healthcare #IndiaCOVIDVaccine
    h J R

    - October 28, 2020, 5:31 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.