Amarinder Singh to take up visa-free Kartarpur issue with Jaishankar

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

India Post News Service

SULTANPUR LODHI / PHAGWARA: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will take up the issue of visa-free entry through Kartarpur Corridor with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, according to a decision taken September 10 by the state cabinet, which also resolved to convene a special session of the state assembly next month, to commemorate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, an official press note said.

Held for the first time outside Chandigarh to highlight the religious historic city of Sultanpur Lodhi hallowed by stay of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikh faith, the Council of Ministers in the meeting also decided to invite the President of India and various eminent Sikh personalities to address the planned special session of the Punjab Assembly.

In another resolution, the Cabinet, chaired by the Chief Minister, decided to strongly recommend to the government of India to convene a special joint session of Parliament to mark the historic occasion. The Parliament session should be addressed by the President of India, and prominent Sikh personalities should be invited for participation, it added.

The cabinet also resolved to take up with the External Affairs Minister the matter of allowing visa-free entry to the devotees intending to visit Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan, without any entry fee, facilitation charges, service charges etc. This would help them in “khula darshan”, enabling them to pay obeisance without any restriction in accordance with the prayer of Sikh Sangat.

The Chief Minister promised to personally call on the External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and urge him to prevail upon his counterpart in Pakistan to ensure visa-free entry to its territory for the devotees.

The Chief Minister also decided to convene the next meeting of his cabinet at Sultanpur Lodhi October 10 to review the further progress of the ongoing infrastructural and development projects in the historic city.

On a personal request from Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, the Chief Minister agreed to convene a special meeting at Dera Baba Nanak before September 30 to review the status of various development projects being executed in the area.

The special meeting of the cabinet, convened at Sultanpur Lodhi on September 10 to review the progress of various ongoing projects in the historic city, also cleared a proposal for declaring Sultanpur Lodhi-Kapurthala-Kartarpur-Beas-Batala (including Batala byepass)-Dera Baba Nanak as ‘Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Marg’. It was decided to upgrade the 136.14-km long road, and widen it to 10 meters at a cost of Rs. 96.15 crore.

Conceding a request from Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Navtej Singh Cheema, the cabinet okayed a proposal to upgrade the local civil hospital to a super speciality institution and also sanctioned Rs 1.24 crore for the construction of a kilometer-long stretch new road from Gurdwara Sant Ghat to connect with the Kapurthala-Sultanpur Lodhi Road.

The Chief Minister directed the executing agencies to complete all the development work within the stipulated time frame and directed the deputy commissioner of Kapurthala to regularly hold meetings of all officers concerned too. Amarinder Singh also asked the state chief secretary and DGP to take stock of the ongoing development and traffic management projects on a regular basis.

The Chief Minister directed the chairman of PSPCL and secretary (Water Supply and Sanitation) to find ways and means for exempting the free langars from electricity and water charges. He asked the Cultural Affairs Minister to set up a committee for honouing 550 Sikhs/Nanak Naam Leva personalities on the occasion.

Earlier, the principal secretary (Cultural Affairs and Tourism), in his presentation, apprised the Chief Minister that tented accommodation facility was being installed at three different locations – near Gurdwara Ber Sahib, Lohian Road, Sultanpur Lodhi-Kapurthala Road – within an area of 277 acres in the holy city having capacity for 30,000 pilgrims and 5,000 officials.

On the occasion, the deputy commissioner of Kapurthala also gave a brief presentation to update the Chief Minister about the ongoing development projects in Sultanpur Lodhi.

