Amarinder writes to PM, seeks priority allocation of COVID-19 vaccine for Punjab

December 07
10:38 2020
CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, seeking priority allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine on account of its higher mortality rate than other states.

Singh wrote despite its relatively low caseload, the higher fatality rate due to the COVID-19 in Punjab, resulting from the population age profile and high levels of comorbidities, needs special dispensation in the allocation of the vaccine.
The CM said that the best use of vaccines would therefore be in preventing serious illness in the most susceptible groups, including elderly persons and those with high morbidity.

Singh also sought clarity as to whether the COVID-19 vaccination would be entirely funded by the Government of India, including the cost of vaccines. Besides, he sought suggestions to identify the prioritised groups for sequential immunisation phases.

He said that frontline workers include security forces, municipal workers and in some cases primary school teachers, hence its definition needs to be expanded and administrative officials and others responsible for essential functions should also be included in it.

Thanking PM Modi for taking special steps to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to all citizens, Captain said that Punjab has already undertaken preparatory activities for an effective vaccination programme as per the guidelines received from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI) 

