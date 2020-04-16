Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Amazing High School students

Amazing High School students
April 16
14:49 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

India Post News Service

This COVID-19 outbreak affects all of us to varying degrees, but the group it affects the most is those in the at-risk groups. Older individuals and those with previous respiratory conditions are exponentially more at risk of having complications if infected with the coronavirus. Because of this, they are put at risk when doing everyday tasks like shopping. Our organization, Fierce Helpers (www.fiercehelpers.com), aims to help alleviate them of this stress. We connect volunteers with those who are in need of delivered groceries or supplies, reducing the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Ramana Kolady

Ramana Kolady

This organization was founded by Ramana Kolady and Alexander Wang. Ramana had experience working with seniors before he co-founded this platform with his nonprofit organization Students and Seniors United. SSU is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the elderly and learning more from them, through research and community service (ultimately aiming to solve the issue of social isolation within the community).

After seeing a prominent issue for the elderly and at-risk-groups, Alex and Ramana could not simply stand and watch and decided to start the organization to really bring the community together in this unforeseeable time.

If you know anyone who could use our service, please ask them to place their orders on our website! On the other hand, if you would like to help out as a volunteer, please fill out our registration form on our website. Together, we can bring and keep the community together, even in a time like this!

Founder.

Hello, my name is Ramana Kolady and I am a current junior at Cupertino High School. From a young age, I have always dreamed of becoming a doctor and developed a passion for helping the seniors around me.

With my career goal of becoming a geriatric physician identified, I aimed to help those in my community and started Students and Seniors United, an organization aiming to bridge the gap between seniors and teenagers in the community through research and community service (meeting with seniors and asking them various questions to obtain a collective data set, organizing social events with teenagers and seniors, etc.).

I also started doing research with many geriatric professionals in the field, to try to contribute to the field of medicine I care so dearly about. After observing COVID-19 and its effects on the people, more specifically, the problems it causes for the elderly, Alexander and I constructed Fierce Helpers, in order to get groceries and essential items to those most vulnerable during this unfortunate time.

With seniors going out to get groceries, they have an extremely high chance of contracting the virus and through Fierce Helpers, we believe we can keep the community close together, while also keeping our seniors and people at high-risk safe.

Cofounder

Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang

My name is Alexander Wang and I am currently a junior at Cupertino High School. I am interested in finance and hope to one day pursue a career in banking. In the last couple of weeks, as the concern around COVID-19 grew exponentially, I noticed that everyone was out for themselves and seemed to ignore the community around them.

COVID-19 especially affects those who are older or have previous health conditions, which is why it is particularly risky for them be in close proximity with others. After we noticed this problem, Ramana and I began working and thinking of ways we could help the community during this pandemic, which is why we created Fierce Helpers.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Is the COVID-19 a man made virus?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

Amazing High School students - https://t.co/c8dtLnF6aa Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AlexanderWang… https://t.co/7vS8rf3rUQ
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 16, 2020, 9:19 am

CG Amit Kumar interacts with Indian-American ... - https://t.co/bVQiWlxEfG Get your news featured use… https://t.co/hrbepihpOu
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 16, 2020, 9:13 am

Australian firm removes 10 Lord Ganesh ... - https://t.co/ieziwHfDhJ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/CArsP4odhP
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 16, 2020, 9:11 am

Millennium Bank among Top 100 best performing community banks - https://t.co/70BOn8FyCU Get your news featured use… https://t.co/qjUWVxdKcz
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 16, 2020, 9:09 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.