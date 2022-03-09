India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Amazing place to come and score century: Bairstow after ton against Windies

Amazing place to come and score century: Bairstow after ton against Windies
March 09
11:17 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

St JOHN’s: England batter Jonny Bairstow said that he feels amazing after scoring a century against West Indies in the ongoing first Test in Antigua.

Bairstow’s unbeaten ton helped England fight back against West Indies on Day 1 of the ongoing first Test here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. At stumps, England’s score read 268/6 with Bairstow (109*) and Chris Woakes (24*) at the crease.

“Feels amazing. Amazing place to come and score a century. Especially here with the travelling fans who haven’t been able to come for a couple of years, we’re very fortunate to have them. It was really great fun playing over here. We’ve spoken about partnerships and how crucial it can be. Not just at the top of the order but all the way through. It’s really important we continue that. Three big partnerships through the middle of the innings and they were crucial,” Bairstow said after Day 1 ended.

“There’s still plenty in it. We’ll reevaluate in the morning, see if we can bat well again in the morning session and see where we are. As many as possible. We still have some strong batters to come. When we come to bowl, it’s about being patient. It’s going to be a bit attritional,” he added.

After opting to bat first, England got off to a horrendous start as the side lost Alex Lees (4), Zak Crawley (8), Joe Root (13) and Daniel Lawrence (20) in quick succession and they were reduced to 48/4 in the 16th over.

Ben Stokes and Bairstow then got together and the duo put on 67 runs for the fifth wicket, but as soon as the duo started looking comfortable, Stokes (36) lost his wicket to Jayden Seales and this brought wicketkeeper Ben Foakes to the middle.

Foakes played a knock of 42 and he put on 99 runs for the sixth wicket along with Bairstow. In the end, Bairstow and Chris Woakes took England to stumps with four wickets in hand. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
#sportsBairstowBCCIECBENG vs WIEngland vs West IndiesEnglish CricketICCJonny BairstowJonny Bairstow CenturyT20 WCT20 World CupWI
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 11th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

Find the best odds on cricket betting IPL at 10Cric, Indias #Sportsbetting site online cricket betting!

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.