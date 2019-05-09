Amazon asked to withdraw Lord Shiva toilet cover set

MADHU PATEL

CHICAGO: A large number of Indian Americans across the country has asked the world’s largest online retailer Amazon.com to immediately withdraw of toilet cover set carrying the image of Hindu deity Lord Shiva, calling it highly inappropriate.

The pitch for this move is led by Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism. He maintained that Lord Shiva is highly revered in Hinduism and a toilet cover or putting it under feet is insulting for devotees Any Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or symbols or concepts for commercial or other agenda is deemed not okay as it hurt those faithful.

Zed also urged Amazon.com and its President Jeffrey P. Bezos to offer a formal apology, besides withdrawing the Lord Shiva toilet cover set, as this was not the first time for the company to offer such products which were deemed offensive by Hindu devotees.

In Hinduism, Lord Shiva, along with Lord Brahma and Lord Vishnu, forms the great triad of deities. There are about three million Hindus in the US.

This objectionable three-piece black and white toilet cover set, “Lord with Third Eye on Forehead Snake on His Neck”, was priced at $46. Soft and elegant bath rug “feels great on your feet”, the product description states.

Amazon.com, Inc. is a Fortune 500 company founded in 1994, and headquartered in Seattle.

