India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Amazon India announces 20,000 seasonal jobs

Amazon India announces 20,000 seasonal jobs
June 29
11:32 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NE DELHI: Amazon India on Sunday announced that it has opened close to 20,000 seasonal or temporary employment opportunities in its customer service organisation to ensure customers worldwide continue to have a seamless online shopping experience.

The new positions are now open in Hyderabad, Pune, Coimbatore, Noida, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mangalore, Indore, Bhopal and Lucknow. Most of the positions are part of Amazon’s ‘Virtual Customer Service’ program that provides flexible work-from-home options, the company said in a statement.

“The new associates who will join us in our offices or work from home through our Virtual Customer Service program will play a key role in relentlessly advocating for our customers and raising the bar on their experience,” says Akshay Prabhu, Director for Customer Service, Amazon India.

“Over the past few months, we have scaled up to prioritise the safety of our CS associates and continue to serve our customers’ needs. These new seasonal positions will provide candidates job security and livelihood during these unprecedented times,” he added.

Earlier this year, Amazon had announced that it plans to create 10 lakh new jobs in India by 2025 through continued investments in technology, infrastructure, and its logistics network.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Should India, USA, Japan, Vietnam And Taiwan Join forces to counter chinese adventurism?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

    www.nria.net

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

    Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


    Dr Horton residences at anson

    ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

    Star Tours

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @ANI: Government of India bans 59 mobile apps. Tik Tok, UC Browser and other Chinese apps included in the list. https://t.co/RZyZ9FsAsc
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 3:24 pm

    RT @ANI: Iran issues arrest warrants for US President Trump and 35 others in relation to Islamic Revolution Guard Corps commander Qasem Solâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 2:36 pm

    RT @timesofindia: Third round of Corps Commander-level talks scheduled tomorrow at 10:30 am in Chushul in #Ladakh. The first two rounds hadâ€¦
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 12:07 pm

    No tanks in #Trump's 4th of July celebration: Report - https://t.co/wVZqLQSDBV Get your news featured useâ€¦ https://t.co/6awFzdk3jR
    h J R

    - June 29, 2020, 12:06 pm

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.