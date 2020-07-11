India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Amazon says delete TikTok email to employees ‘sent in error’Â Â 

Amazon says delete TikTok email to employees ‘sent in error’Â Â 
July 11
11:08 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SAN FRANSISCO: After reports surfaced that Amazon told its employees to delete the Chinese short-video making app TikTok from their smartphones, the e-commerce giant has said that the email in this regard was ‘sent in error’.

According to a report in The Hill on Friday, Amazon which has over 840,000 employees globally said there “is no change to our policies right now with regard to TikTok”. A TikTok spokesperson said that the e-commerce giant “did not tell the social media company about its request prior to sending out the email to employees”.

A Wall Street Journal report earlier quoted an internal Amazon memo as saying that “employees must delete TikTok to be able to continue accessing their email from their phones”. A TikTok spokesperson said that user security is of the utmost importance for the company.

“We welcome a dialogue so we can address any issues they may have and enable their team to continue participating in our community,” a TikTok spokesperson was quoted as saying. The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this week that Washington was looking at banning Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

In a Fox News interview, Pompeo said that “we’re taking this very seriously”.

“With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the US will get this one right too… I don’t want to get out in front of the President (Donald Trump), but it’s something we’re looking at,” he said in the interview.

India has already banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, saying these apps opened the way for “elements hostile to national security and defence” to exploit them to “ultimately impinge upon the sovereignty and integrity of India”.

Pompeo said people should only download the app “if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Indian origin doctor to sue police ... - https://t.co/GIesT4cGnK Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/BFClwwlfoJ
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:29 am

    Handful of Kashmiri Pandits keep ... - https://t.co/TIBU84sklr Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/6fP9TcmpPz
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:27 am

    Tiger census sets Guinness ... - https://t.co/IgRzqLH5mo Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/q0VvqfJznT
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:18 am

    #WHO acknowledges Dharavi's success ... - https://t.co/6FbuF8g6Xf Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/rUqxrN3qqW
    h J R

    - July 11, 2020, 10:00 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.