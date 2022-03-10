India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Amazon suspends shipments, Prime Video streaming in Russia

Amazon suspends shipments, Prime Video streaming in Russia
March 10
10:52 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Amazon has suspended shipment of retail products to customers based in Russia and Belarus, and will no longer provide customers with access to its streaming service Prime Video in Russia.

The company said that it will no longer be accepting new Russia and Belarus-based AWS customers and Amazon third-party sellers. “We are also suspending access to Prime Video for customers based in Russia, and we will no longer be taking orders for New World, which is the only video game we sell directly in Russia,” the commerce giant said in a statement.

Amazon stopped any new orders of the open-world MMO New World, the only game title it sells in Russia. Several other gaming giants like EA Games, CD Projekt Red, Take-Two, Ubisoft, Activision Blizzard, and Epic Games, have suspended sales in the country. Unlike some other US technology providers, Amazon and AWS have no data centres, infrastructure or offices in Russia.

“We have a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government,” said Amazon. Amazon’s cloud-computing unit AWS has also announced that it is no longer accepting new customers based in Russia or Belarus, following the invasion of Ukraine.

The company said it is continuing to partner with several NGOs and organisations to support humanitarian needs in the region. “Amazon donated $5 million to support those impacted. We continue to match our employees’ donations, and we’re happy to report that over 10,000 employees have donated to the effort,” it informed.

Tens of thousands of customers around the world have also made donations via Amazon home pages. In addition to Amazon, several tech players like Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, Netflix, and PayPal have stopped doing business with Russia. Visa and Mastercard have also shut down operations in the country.

Also ReadSony suspends PlayStation store, console sales in Russia

Comments

comments

Tags
Amazon Prime VideoAmazon ShipmentsBelarusJoe BidenMoscowRussiaRussian President Vladimir PutinUkraine CrisisUS National Security CouncilUS Russia RelationsUSAVladimir PutinWhite Houseworld
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – March 11th, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – SHANFOODS

Shan Foods

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.