India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Amber Heard’s lawyers seek to overturn Johnny Depp’s defamation verdict

Amber Heard’s lawyers seek to overturn Johnny Depp’s defamation verdict
July 04
10:07 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: Hollywood star Amber Heard’s legal team submitted a motion Friday demanding that the decision in her ex-husband Johnny Depp’s defamation trial be overturned, including the $10.35 million in damages given to Depp by the jury.

According to Variety, in addition to arguing that the verdict is not supported by evidence, Heard’s attorneys request that the Fairfax County Circuit Court “investigate improper juror service,” claiming that public information indicates that one of the jurors who served during the trial was born in 1970, despite court officials listing their birth year as 1945.

“This discrepancy raises the question of whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury,” Heard’s lawyers wrote.

Heard’s legal team also claims that the jury’s $10.35 million judgement on the actress is “inconsistent and irreconcilable” with the jury’s determination that both she and Depp defamed one other. In addition to Depp’s compensatory damages of $10 million and punitive damages of $350,000, the jury awarded Heard $2 million in compensatory damages for her counterclaim.

“Mr. Depp presented no evidence that Ms. Heard did not believe she was abused,” Heard’s attorneys wrote. “Therefore, Mr. Depp did not meet the legal requirements for actual malice, and the verdict should be set aside.”

The trial began when Depp, the plaintiff in the case, sued Heard for defamation after she published an op-ed in the Washington Post in 2018 referring to her earlier abuse accusations. Although the op-ed did not specifically reference Depp, the actor claimed it harmed his reputation and wrecked his career. Heard and Depp separated a year before the op-ed was published, following two years of marriage, with Heard stating that Depp had subjected her to emotional, physical, and sexual abuse during their relationship.

Prior to the American trial, the High Court of London found against Depp in a separate defamation case in 2020, when the actor sued the Sun for referring to him as a “wife-beater.” The court in the United Kingdom decided that he attacked Heard in 12 of the 14 reported occurrences.

Since the trial concluded in June, Heard has given interviews about the event, characterising the seven-week court struggle as “the most humiliating and horrific thing [she had] ever gone through” to “Today.”

The Guardian was the first to provide detailed coverage of Heard’s attempt to overturn the judgement. (ANI)

Also Read: Johnny Depp wins defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard

Comments

comments

Tags
ActorsactressbollywoodCelebritiesDomestic Violence CaseEntertainmentHollywoodJohnny DeppJohnny Depp-Amber HeardJohnny Depp's defamation verdictmoviesPirates of the Caribbean
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Refresh yourself every morning with India Post news coverage, videos & photos in India Post News Paper. Check out the news stories from India and the World.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

EPAPER – LATEST EDITION – July 01st, 2022

Digital Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Dhakaad

ADVERTISEMENT – CALTRANS

Caltrans Near Me

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

Shea Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – SKYRIVER CASINO

Skyriver Casino 2022

ADVERTISEMENT – 22BET

22Bet Casino

DROUGHT EMERGENCY – WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

DROUGHT EMERGENCY - WATER USE RESTRICTIONS

SevenJackpots helps Indian gamblers choose the bestÂ online casino India. Our team has reviewed Indias most popular online casinos and written independent casino reviews, that help users pick, a trustworthy and safe casino to play at.

POPULAR CATEGORIES

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2022 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.