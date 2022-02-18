AMEC & community leaders celebrate Chinese New Year India Post News Service CHICAGO: American Multi Ethnic Coalition Inc. (AMEC), a bi partisan grassroots organization representing 38 different ethnic communities hosted a meet in Jaslin Hotel, Chinatown to highlight...

Shocking break-ins at ten Hindu temples in Greater Toronto India Post News Service CHICAGO: Highly upset Hindus concern ten break-ins in the last three months in Temples in Mississauga, Brampton, Hamilton in the Greater Toronto Area of Canada. Reports...

Canada business urged to drop improper usage of Lord Ganesha logo Madhu Patel CHICAGO: Upset Indians all over have urged “Big Dick Energy Coaching”; whose website domain had a registered address of Surrey (British Columbia, Canada); to withdraw the image of...

Consul General Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad inaugurates India Pavilion in Vegas Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service Consul General Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad inaugurated the India Pavilion at ‘SOURCING at MAGIC Fashion Trade show Expo’ in Las Vegas. He met and...

Governor Newsom Announces $312 Million for New Clean California Projects to Beautify and Revitalize Public Spaces Across the State Governor announces new awards for 126 projects to beautify and transform areas across the state Grants will create 3,600 jobs – with 98 percent of projects benefiting underserved communities Builds...

Lavanya Reddy elected President of NFIA new board committee sworn in Vandana Jhingan CHICAGO: The National Federation of Indian American Associations (NFIA) has elected Lavanya Reddy as President for the 2022. All board members were elected unopposed except for two positions,...

Senior Friendship Group celebrates Valentine’s Day with vigor Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: Senior Friendship Group Chicago celebrated Valentine’s Day on February 132022, at Honest Restaurant in Niles, a Chicago suburb. The program started with President Harshad Parekh welcoming everybody....

Sikh Women ERA team hosts historic event celebrating Lohri Suresh Bodiwala CHICAGO: SIKH WOMEN ERA (SWERA) an organization changing the lives of socio-economically disadvantaged women, hosted its annual Lohri festival celebrations on February 12, 2022 at Atlantis Banquets, in...

VEX Robotics Competition; Norcal Silicon Valley, Signature Event Feb 19 & 20 Presented by Team 315, Paradigm; Sponsored by India Community Center, Milpitas, California India Post News Service MILPITAS, CA: The VEX Robotics Competition, presented by the Robotics Education & Competition Foundation...

Facing the end of Roe V Wade: women of color face the most severe impact Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service On the Feb 11th EMS virtual meeting experts discussed the potential Supreme Court challenge of Roe v. Wade and the impact on minority women....

Biological Diversity Rishikant Singh India along with all older civilizations had a heritage of respecting nature and the universe including the sun, the stars and the planets. Many celestial objects and constellations...

Best surprise of my life: Mohammed Siraj on Virat Kohli coming to his house NEW DELHI: India and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj revealed that Virat Kohli coming to his house was the best surprise of his life. Mohammed Siraj shared some anecdotes...

Loved nothing but combat sports: India’s MMA fighter Ritu Phogat NEW DELHI: India’s Ritu Phogat, who is currently ranked 4 in ONE Championship‘s atomweight division, opened up about her love for combat sports from a very young age. Ritu, the...

Blinken accepts invitation to meet Lavrov late next week if Russia does not invade Ukraine WASHINGTON: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has proposed dates for holding a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, late next week, who accepted it if Russia does not...

Canadian Civil Liberties Association takes Trudeau govt to court for invoking Emergency Act OTTAWA: The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), a non-profit organization, initiated legal proceedings against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau government over its decision to invoke the Emergencies Act following mass protests...

PM Modi to hold India-UAE summit with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince today NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, will hold a virtual...

Russia-Ukraine crisis: India at UNSC emphasises quiet, constructive diplomacy, backs Minsk Agreements NEW YORK: Amid the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, India on Thursday said that quiet and constructive diplomacy is the need of the hour and any steps that increase tension...

UK closes Tier 1 Investor visa route over security concerns LONDON: The UK on Thursday (local time) closed Tier 1 Investor visa route to all new applicants from all nationalities with immediate effect over security concerns. Home Office took the...

India reports 25,920 new COVID-19 cases, 492 deaths in last 24 hours NEW DELHI: India reported 25,920 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 4,837 lesser cases than yesterday, with a daily positivity rate of 2.07 per cent, according to the...