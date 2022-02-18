AMEC & community leaders celebrate Chinese New Year
India Post News Service
CHICAGO: American Multi Ethnic Coalition Inc. (AMEC), a bi partisan grassroots organization representing 38 different ethnic communities hosted a meet in Jaslin Hotel, Chinatown to highlight the Chinese American community’s accomplishments.
S. Congressman Danny Davis, Chicago Alderman Pat Dowell, Candidate for U.S. Congress District 2-IL, and Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia, candidate for Illinois Secretary of State joined AMEC leaders Congratulating the Chinese American Community celebrating the Chinese year they mentioned about the upcoming 11th Dr Vijay Prabhakar Congressional Global Community Oscars Awards Gala being held on Saturday February 19 at Yellow Box, Naperville, a Chicago suburb.
ABC TV, Flowers TV, Global America TV, The Global Eye Magazine, and The GSA Global Eye Digital TV covered the event.
MEATF Vice Chairman Sam Ma, Chinese American Youth Entrepreneurs Alex Lin & Steven Lin, AMEC International Awards Jury Co- Chair Dr Mercedes Martinez, AMEC Founder President Dr Vijay Prabhakar, AMEC Secretary General Shree Gurusamy, AMEC Executive Director Anica Dubey, Acharya Rohit Joshi, & Bethel Mennonite Community Church Chair Dr Zenobia Sowell spoke on the occasion.
Ms.Urvashi Sharma, AMEC Special Events Chair moderated the conference.
