American Cricket Academy & Club St. Louis, Rises to Help Needy

September 03
14:35 2020
Ashwin Patel

ST LOUIS: The American Cricket Academy & Club (ACAC) stepped in with full force to help the needy impacted one way or the other by Corona Virus by preparing sandwiches, serving cooked meals and by delivering food items trough pantries.

ACAC has so far delivered 14,000 meals to several food pantries namely St. Patrick Center, St. Louis Foodbank, Operation Food Search, The Salvation Army, and Loaves & Fishes. Several volunteers including kids and families of ACAC work tirelessly week after week to prepare sandwiches, procure food items and make deliveries every Friday till date in the community.

ACAC conducted blood drive to address the shortage of blood supply especially during the pandemic. A lot of ACAC volunteers donated blood and inspired several others in the community to do as well. ACAC partnered with the Helping Hands of St. Louis in helping them with procurement of materials, distribution and delivery of hand stitched cloth masks. ACAC was on road daily and was deeply involved in the distribution of cloth mask for several area hospitals including St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Missouri Baptist, Mercy and SSM Hospitals. We also served numerous nursing homes and rehab centers to help in preventing the spread or contracting the deadly virus.

ACAC helped in making the delivery process seamless and helping the frontline workers to protect the community. ACAC was involved in distributing the cloth masks to the community citizens by organizing cloth mask drive. The cloth masks were distributed in the City of Chesterfield and City of Dardenne Prairie. This effort yielded a lot of success in ensuring that all have access to quality masks to fight the pandemic together to succeed against it. Finally, youth of ACAC was involved in writing cards for the elderly to inspire them during this time of loneliness and sharing their love to them. This was well accepted and was an excellent social activity to uplift our elders.

For more information contact Phone No: 636-542-1731 Email: [email protected]

Website: www.acacstl.org

