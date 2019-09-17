Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

American lawmakers express concern over situation in Kashmir

American lawmakers express concern over situation in Kashmir
September 17
16:27 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

WASHINGTON: More American lawmakers have expressed concerns over the situation in Kashmir and asked the Indian government to lift the restrictions imposed in the Valley. “I am deeply concerned regarding the recent activity in Kashmir. The increasing militarization of the region has created a situation in which a miscalculation can have devastating repercussions, said Congressman Anthony G Brown, who is vice chairman of the powerful House Armed Services Committee.

The reports that the freedom of expression, assembly and movement of the people of Kashmir have been restricted are “troubling”, and these rights must be restored immediately, he demanded. “I urge the governments of India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and to engage with the United States to deescalate the situation,” Brown said, adding that he will continue to work with his colleagues in the Congress and the administration to advance a peaceful resolution to this humanitarian crisis.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar tweeted that it has been over 40 days since the Indian government shut off all communications in Kashmir. “I led a letter urging the Indian government to restore communications and for the Indian and Pakistani governments to allow independent, impartial investigations in the region,” she said.

Asserting that the abrogation of Article 370 of its Constitution to withdraw J&K’s special status was its “internal matter”, India has defended the imposition of restrictions in the Kashmir Valley on the grounds that they were put to prevent Pakistan from creating more mischief through proxies and terrorists.

Last week, Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal along with another US lawmaker has urged the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to convince the Indian government to “immediately lift the communications blackout” in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Polls

Has Chandrayaan-2 enhanced India's image in the world?

  • YES (90%, 37 Votes)
  • NO (10%, 4 Votes)

Total Voters: 41

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT – Ponderosa Homes

Ponderosa Homes

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – Global Holidays

Global Holidays Early Bird Discounts

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Happy teachers day to all the teachers who somehow, somewhere not only invested their time into us but also taught… https://t.co/Ni7FTFD6O9
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- September 5, 2019, 7:06 am

Our deepest sympathy to Shri Jagannath Mishra's family. In this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with th… https://t.co/ygCPRNu1Ps
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 19, 2019, 6:12 am

Not all parts of Article 370 to be valid in Jammu & Kashmir: Home Minister Amit Shah. @AmitShah @narendramodihttps://t.co/zkrf5wfpHm
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 5, 2019, 5:50 am

New York’s India Day Parade to honour valour, the sacrifice of Armed Forces Read: https://t.co/PZwBYlrPDWhttps://t.co/YNNjkxtG5s
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- August 2, 2019, 6:31 am

Facebook

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.