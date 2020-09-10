American Multi Ethnic Coalition celebrates Danny Davis 79th Birthday

Suresh Bodiwala

CHICAGO: Dr Vijay Prabhakar, President, American Multi Ethnic Coalition (AMEC) announced that AMEC will be opening Danny K Davis Multi Ethnic Community Center in Bellwood, the first of its type Center representing 24 different ethnic communities of America.

The announcement cameduring a celebration of Danny Davis 79 the birthday on Sunday, September 6 2020.

The U.S. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-6 District) said that this Danny K Davis Multi Ethnic Community Center will be will unifying force to represent all that Danny Davis stands for: Equality, Liberty & Integrity.

Martino Tangkar, Chairman 7th Congressional Districtâ€™s Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force (MEATF) said that this Center will be a beacon of hope and lighthouse of service to all.

Congressman Danny K Davis presented the MEATF Danny K Davis Commemorative Birthday Award 2020 to Kishor Mehta, Chairman, Illinois Development Corporation, Naperville in recognition of his ten years of volunteer service to the Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force.

Danny K Davis also presented the MEATF Covid19 Relief & Rescue Hero Award 2020 to Ms Santosh Kumar, Founder- Executive Director, Metropolitan Asian Family Services, Chicago in recognition of her outstanding service of providing daily hot meals, health care & home services to several hundred senior citizens of Chicagoland during the past six months.

Addressing the august gathering Danny K Davis talked about hunger, poverty and violence, whichexist today and the need to fight and eradicate these on a war footing. He said that while they in Congress are striving to fight these challenges, there are hundreds of volunteers like Mehta, Ms Kumar and Nathwani who are leading by examples. Volunteerism is a special calling of those who want to make this world a better place to live in. Volunteers are love in motion, he added.

Gerard Moorer, Staff Director, Multi Ethnic Advisory Task Force said Danny â€˜s 79th birthday is a historic milestone for all ethnic communities as AMEC kicked off the Danny K Davis Multi Ethnic Community Center which will be a center of Danny Davisâ€™ love in motion to all.

