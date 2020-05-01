Something went wrong with the connection!

American Physicians of Indian Origin asks Trump to launch plasma drive

May 01
12:22 2020
WASHINGTON: With no effective remedy or vaccination available yet to fight the coronavirus epidemic, the American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) has written to President Donald Trump, state governors and lawmakers to launch a plasma drive, it was reorted.

As convalescent plasma appears to be a possible treatment for COVID-19 patients, AAPI itself has launched a plasma drive from patients who have been cured of the disease, the American Bazaar reported on Thursday citing an official statement as saying.

“There is enormous anxiety and numerous questions among general public about the pandemic and the havoc it’s creating,” said Suresh Reddy, President of AAPI, the largest ethnic medical organization in the US.

“In the past few week, AAPI has taken several initiatives to educate its members and the public, and to provide much needed help and support through helping obtain much needed PPEs and distributing them to medical institutions around the country,” he said.

AAPI has created three separate committees on convalescent plasma treatment.

“An official letter of recommendation on convalescent plasma therapy from AAPI has been sent to President Donald Trump, state governors and to all members of US Congress and senators,” said Sudhakar Jonnalagadda, President-Elect of AAPI.

Responding to the national/world-wide shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment, AAPI, has raised funds, donated money, purchased and donated masks to several medical institutions across the US, reports the American Bazaar.

“We urge the authorities to provide the much needed equipment, testing and facilities enabling patients with covid-19 to be isolated and treated, which will reduce our healthcare workforce at precisely the time we need them to be healthy and treating patients,” Reddy added.

