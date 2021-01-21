India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

American Telugu Association rejuvenates its Emergency Services – ATA SEVA

American Telugu Association rejuvenates its Emergency Services – ATA SEVA
January 21
16:06 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Bhuvanesh Boojala

India Post News Service

Bhuvanesh Boojala took charge as the new President of American Telugu Association, ATA, a premier umbrella Organization serving the needs of the Telugu people across North America. Mr. Boojala who hails from Washington DC area has been an ardent follower of ATA since 2004 and as a Coordinator was instrumental in the success of Philadelphia Convention in 2014. Mr. Boojala was sworn in as the new President of ATA on Saturday January 16, at the ATA board meeting held at the Omni International hotel in Nashville, TN. President Parmesh Bheemreddy passed on the baton to the new president.

Meeting was well attended, given the pandemic situation, by the board of trustees, past presidents, advisers, standing committee heads, regional coordinators and directors from all around US.  ATA Board of Trustee elections were held in December 2020 to fill 15 vacant board of trustee positions, a 4-year term, and around 5000 ATA members all across US exercised their franchise. Newly elected Board of trustees elected include Jayanth Challa, Kashiviswanatha Kotha, Parashuram Pinnapureddy, Sharada Singireddy, Somashekar Nalla, Thirupathi Reddy Yerramreddy, Hanu Thirumal Reddy, Prasheel Gukanti, Raghuveer Reddy, Ram Annadi, Ravinder Gudur, Rinda Sama, Sharath Vemula, Sudheer Bandaru & Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Thupally.

Addressing the board, President Boojala laid out the road map for the organization and announced that 1-844-ATA-SEVA will be expanded to all the major cities across US and that its dedicated volunteer base is ready to serve the community during crisis times. ATA Board encouraged the Telugu Community to reach out to ATA Service line during emergency. President Boojala re-iterated that while ATA will stay true to its core beliefs of promoting literary, cultural, educational, and social activities of the community his focus areas would include putting more emphasis on ATA Foundational activities in India and ATA achieving financial stability during his tenure.

President encouraged the board to brainstorm new ideas how to involve second-generation youth in ATA related activities, increase youth participation and eventually come into leadership positions. Mr. Boojala was ecstatic to announce to the board that the 17th ATA National Convention will be held at Washington DC Walter E. Convention Centre from July 1-3, 2022, the first time ever in the organizations history. ATA Youth scholarships, Literary programs, Student Services, Health camps and ATA Matrimony programs will be given a new impetus during his presidency. A new business incubator committee has been added.

The ATA board elected the executive committee members for the next two years: Bhuvanesh Reddy Boojala (President); Madhu Bommineni (president-elect); Hariprasad Reddy Lingala (secretary), Sainath Reddy Boyapalli (treasurer), RamaKrishna Reddy Ala (Jt.Secretary), Vijay Kundur (Jt.Treasurer) and Raghuveer Reddy (Executive Director).

The new president appreciated President Bheemreddy and his team for their excellent efforts and relief efforts during these troubled COVID-19 times.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Biden be able to vaccinate 100m in 100 days?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – COUNTY OF LA

    LAC For YOU

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    Consulate Celebrating Pravasi ... - https://t.co/QGX2zYdqva Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin #NRI
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 10:49 am

    Air India flies direct to Hyderabad from Chicago - https://t.co/vLVUSBnty7 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AirIndia #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #HyderabadToChicago #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 10:40 am

    American Telugu Association ... - https://t.co/L7UnySHc3O Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmericanTeluguAssociation #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 10:36 am

    Sikh #Community leader ... - https://t.co/GmimIfVwDz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Diaspora #Elections #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #Illinois #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers #IndianOrigin
    h J R

    - January 21, 2021, 10:32 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.