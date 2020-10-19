Americans for Hindus (A4H, www.Americans4Hindus.org) Hosts Senator Cindy Hyde Smith

India Post News Service

October 15, was a special day for Americans4Hindus, a non-partisan SuperPAC created to be the political voice of the global Hindus who call America home. Hindus have enriched Americaâ€™s civic, cultural, academic and economic fabric with their diverse contributions but feel it is time to contribute more actively to the countryâ€™s political life.

Relationships between India and US have seen great warmth and principled convergence due to active efforts on parts of President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came together in an extraordinary public event in Houston in September 22nd 2019. Among the dignitaries who had graced that event was Cindy Hyde Smith, Senator from Mississippi, Speaker of the US senate, member of Senate India Caucus and member of many key Senate committees.

A4H Trustee Dr.Sampath Shivangi, Mississipi Republican National Committee Delegate, Advisor in President Committeeâ€™s Election committee invited Senator Cindy Hyde Smith who was kind enough to break from her busy election campaign to address Americans for Hindus in an interactive webinar that underscored the founding principles of A4H and the election platform of the Republican party led by President Trump in 2020.

Dr. Romesh Japra, Chairman and Founder of A4H from Silicon Valley opened the proceedings warmly welcoming the Senator and all the participants. He reminded the audience of the reasons behind the birth of this SuperPAC and the specific ideas that the A4H platform supports in its political choices and endorsement of Candidates such as the Honorable Senator from Mississippi.

Dr. Japra was followed by Dr. Shivangi who alluded to the many roles that the esteemed Senator has served in her public life andat this time is seeking re-electionto serve the American People, through the highest legislative body of the US Congress. He described her wide experience, passion for service, her dedication to her state and nation along with her friendship with the Indian community. He reaffirmed A4H support to her.

Senator Cindy Hyde Smith, began by her fond recollection of the â€˜Howdy Modi Eventâ€™ at Houston and expressed her appreciation for the values and contributions of the Indian community. She is very well acquainted with the community through her own office personnel she closely works with.

The Senator seemed well aware of the ground realities that make this election special and addressed several questions from Trustees that included Virginia basedRajiv Sharmaâ€™s concerns about Education, a subject echoed by Naresh Vissa a young, first generation Indian American, thinker, author and entrepreneur who also made excellent comments in the meeting. Senator Cindy Hyde Smith impressed A4H attendees with her calmness, grace, clarity and commitment to service, the hallmark of a true peopleâ€™s representative.

Dr. Subroto Gangopadhyay, President of A4H,thanked the honorable Senator for her comments and expressed the natural resonance between the â€˜equalityâ€™ principle of Republicanism and Hindu Philosophy . He emphasized the common philosophic and political principles that bind US and India.

Several Other esteemed members thanked the Senator including Dr Pawan Rattan , Trustee from Florida and Dr. Jatinder Chopra from California, who made introductory remarks welcoming the Senator. Dr. Devabrata Ganguly, Trusteefrom Texas, provided a fitting Vote of thanks to the Senator along with her staff Umesh Sanjanwala and Aimee Garner who helped arrange this â€˜marqueeâ€™ web event on A4H platform amidst a very busy senatorial election campaign.

Sumana Rao Gone, Trustee and host of the event thanked the Senator and expressed her own appreciation of the event on behalf of all the membership of A4H along with guests who were in attendance. The event closed with organizers expressing confidence that the country and world at large, including India will benefit from continuing leadership of President Trump in the United States. This political event marked an important milestone for A4H, the political voice of the Hindu diaspora of the United States.

