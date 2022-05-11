India Post News Paper

Americans propped Shehbaz into power: Imran

May 11
13:45 2022
ISLAMABAD: Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that Americans propped Shehbaz Sharif into power after removing him like the British removed Siraj-ud-Dualah and installed Mir Jafar.

Addressing a rally in Jhelum on Tuesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief explained who he referred to when he made a historical reference about Mir Jafar, Samaa TV reported.

Talking about the anti-army accusations, Khan clarified that he did not criticise the armed forces as they were a crucial force that was holding the country together. “Two things are holding Pakistan together, the army and PTI,” he added.

“Yesterday he (Sharif) made a speech (in the National Assembly) saying that Imran Khan was talking against the army. We won’t let him do that,” he said. “Shehbaz Sharif, have shame, have some shame. You are the Mir Jafar.”

He said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and vice president Maryam Nawaz were speaking against the army, not him. The PTI chief, once again, maintained US Under Secretary Donald Lu told Pakistan’s Ambassador that if Khan was ousted, then “everything will be forgiven”.

“He said that if (Khan) is not removed, then Pakistan will face grave consequences,” the PTI chairman told his party workers, adding that following this, a “conspiracy” was launched to remove an elected leader of 220 million people.

“When ‘cherry blossom’ was placed as the Prime Minister, the nation ‘stood’ against the government,” he said. Taking a jibe at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Khan said that his party took up the Ministry of Communications which develops streets and highways to make money, Samaa TV reported.

Nawaz Sharif is a coward and a thief who flees abroad whenever he gets the chance to,” he said, adding that the prime minister and other PML-N leaders are set to leave for London as, Khan claimed, “a big decision” is on the cards

Tags
AfghanistanBilawal BhuttoChinese Projects in PakistanImran KhanImran Khan NiaziIndia Pak RelationsMaryam NawazPakistanPakistan China RelationsPakistan Muslim League-NawazPakistani PPMPM Imran KhanShehbaz Sharif
