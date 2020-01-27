America’s Western University of Health Sciences (WesternU) and LPU Collaborates

JASWANT SINGH GANDAM / RAMAN NEHRA

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA: Western University of Health Sciences (WesternU), California, USA and Lovely Professional University (LPU) have collaborated to achieve various objectives for mutual development in the areas of academic and research, according to recent varsity release.

Cooperative programs between the two universities are to promote sustainable education and scholarly activities. Collaborative programs will enhance intellectual life and cultural development of both the institutions.

Head Division of International Affairs at LPU Mr Aman Mittal informed that this MoU will facilitate visits by students and faculty, of both the universities, to learn about the study environment and culture in the host country.

He shared: “We are proud to sign MoU with WesternU as it is a wide-ranging university of the United States with amazing opportunities for students and staff members. With outstanding commitment, it always works on innovations, which enhances its global profile.”

MoU was signed between the two universities by the President Dr Daniel R. Wilson of the Western University of Health Sciences (USA) and Registrar Dr Monica Gulati of Lovely Professional University, India. MoU is for Joint educational and research activities; exchange of visiting scholars and students to each other university; sharing and creation of educational materials and resources; and, other related endeavours as mutually agreed upon. Consultant Ambassador Mr TJ Barring of WesternU was also present on this occasion.

The most active in a broad range of teaching, administration and research programs, Dr Wilson holds that all at the educational institutions should focus on inclusive teamwork at all levels. For him healthcare and education is a social endeavour.

So, the focus must be on affinity and alignment with other universities, health systems, community organizations, and outside innovators. Illustrative, Western University of Health Sciences holds a unique place in the firmament of American higher education. Founded on a philosophy of humanistic, compassionate care, the University has enjoyed phenomenal growth and evolved into the most comprehensive graduate health sciences university in the United States.

