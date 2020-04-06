Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Amid lockdown, e-learning curve to replace face-to-face teaching

Amid lockdown, e-learning curve to replace face-to-face teaching
April 06
16:09 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus pandemic has pushed the education system online, a challenge that could test the schools’ ability to provide quality learning for all. Digital technology replaces face-to-face teaching, paving the way for visual learning and delivering lessons to children at home.

The COVID-19 crisis has already initiated the change in the conventional approach to education and presents an opportunity for teachers to deploy innovations during the outbreak for a lasting change, where technologies will play a bigger role in schools in the future.

The schools are using existing platforms from the likes of Microsoft and Google as well as the conferencing apps like Zoom to conduct classroom programs for their pupils. Speaking to IANS on the essence of design of the e-learning program for children, Manju Sethi, Principal Bluebells School International, said “The school has adopted e-learning to engage children meaningfully – both physically and emotionally. Lessons are made interesting for children and we encourage them to become independent learners. The school is already equipped with digital learning — teachers’ have been trained on Microsoft apps. We have adopted the universal backward design module. We have also trained teachers to explore digital platforms. Learning at home is an opportunity for the child.”

Digital learning also focuses on establishing connectivity between children, while they participate in the e-learning program. The program also helps in developing communication among the children. Especially in completing digitally designed classroom assignments, for example story telling in primary classes.

Monica Sagar, Principal, Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram, said the Shiv Nadar schools have been using online platforms since March 16 to hold scholastic classes and co-scholastic appreciation sessions; share annual academic results. “Held orientations to the new sections; give an e-farewell to staff transferring out of school; have an SMC meeting and have confluences as well as training sessions for staff. We have ensured that teaching and learning and other school activities do not suffer owing to the lockdown” said Sagar.

Apeejay School International Principal Ritu Mehta said, “Through digital learning home becomes school and school goes beyond learning, as lessons are planned technologically. We have developed a time table for the students to learn while they are home. Teachers at the school are already technology savvy. In the digital curriculum teachers develop powerpoint presentations to engage children. Visual learning will replace theoretical learning, in fact this is the future and we are already preparing for it. Since March 11, we have already rolled out digital classroom contact module for class 10 and 12 students.”

Shweta Verma’s children attend Amity International School Saket, said amidst such crisis – a ray of hope “online school”. “My kids go to Amity Saket & have been attending classes through a digital portal for the last 2-3 weeks. Extremely happy the way it has shaped up, teachers & students are full of zeal, teaching methodology works so very well – seems like students are taking classes in brick & mortar,” said Verma.

Juhi Tandon, whose children attend K R Mangalam World School, said she is extremely happy with the e-learning module of the school. “It is a great effort by the school as the students of the secondary section are not missing on their academic curriculum”, added Tandon.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

COVID 19 – GLOBAL CASES

Polls

Does US leadership is taking right decisions over COVID 19 crisis?

  • YES (61%, 19 Votes)
  • NO (39%, 12 Votes)

Total Voters: 31

Loading ... Loading ...

E-paper Latest Edition

Subscribe to our Digital Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – NRIA NET

www.nria.net

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON

Dr Horton Skyline Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACPOTS

casino

ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

betting India

ADVERTISEMENT – DR HORTON


Dr Horton residences at anson

ADVERTISEMENT – Star Tours

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT – INKASA INTERIORS

Inkasa Interiors | Interior Designer in Delhi

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

Follow us On Twitter

RT @BBCBreaking: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has coronavirus, has been taken to intensive care https://t.co/hQClxR7lRt
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 6, 2020, 7:21 pm

Help the needy, among PM's five ... - https://t.co/nZfDiJE8qq Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitShah… https://t.co/mY779C3UvH
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 6, 2020, 10:42 am

Amid lockdown, e-learning curve to replace face-to-face teaching - https://t.co/G4dO5ty7nW Get your news featured… https://t.co/rsx8wlBd28
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 6, 2020, 10:39 am

Saad ignored threat of Covid-19 ... - https://t.co/7TqXAZqNUV Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/bQO6kuYc0x
h J R
@Indiapost_News

- April 6, 2020, 10:36 am

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.