Amir & Sohail unavailable for Pakistan’s tour of England

June 12
10:55 2020
LAHORE: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and middle-order batsman Haris Sohail have pulled out of the upcoming England tour due to personal reasons, the Pakistan Cricket Board confirmed on Thursday.

The PCB release said: “Amir has withdrawn so that he can be at the birth of his second child in August, while Haris will miss the tour because of family reasons. Pakistan will send 28 players and 14 player support personnel for three Tests and three T20Is to be played in August and September. The squad as well as pre-series and series schedule will be announced in due course.”

The PCB earlier decided against holding a camp for the national players ahead of the tour of England. The board has also asked the players to not train outdoors as the country looks to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The PCB release said: “Taking into account the Covid-19 outlook in Pakistan in the coming weeks, the operational and logistical matters as well the observation that keeping players in a safe and secure environment would remain a challenge, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided not to hold a training camp of the national men’s team prior to their departure for England.

“The PCB is already in discussions with the ECB to bring forward their early July departure date for England so the Pakistan squad can benefit from the additional practice time there.

“More details around the pre-tour Covid-19 testing of the players and player support personnel, assembling them in Lahore and their training/match schedule will be shared in due course.

“The PCB, meanwhile, has reminded the players to not to practice at cricket grounds during this period and that they must observe and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. These instructions have been issued as their personal wellbeing and that of their families remains paramount.”

Pakistan’s most successful Test batsman and former captain Younis Khan was on Tuesday appointed as the men’s national team batting coach for the upcoming tour of England. In addition to Younis, the PCB also appointed wrist spinner and a veteran of 52 Tests Mushtaq Ahmed as the team’s spin bowling coach and mentor for the three-Test and three-T20Is series.

Comments

comments

