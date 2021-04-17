India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Amit Shah appeals for maximum voting in Phase-V of West Bengal assembly election

Amit Shah appeals for maximum voting in Phase-V of West Bengal assembly election
April 17
11:39 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: As the polling for the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections is being held on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah appealed to voters for maximum voting turnout and said that every vote will play an important role in restoring the glory of Bengal.

“I appeal to all the voters of the fifth phase of Bengal to vote in maximum number. Your every vote will play an important role in restoring the rights of the farmers of the state, the employment of the youth and the glory of Bengal,” tweeted Shah in Bengali.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also appealed to voters to exercise their franchise.

“The fifth phase of the West Bengal polls takes place today. Requesting all eligible voters of this phase in the State to exercise their franchise,” tweeted Singh. Voting for the fifth phase of West Bengal assembly polls began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.

A total of 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman will go to polls in the fifth phase. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women are in the fray in Phase-V.

The sixth phase will be held on April 22. (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

@TimesNow: #NewsAlert | Indore: Curfew extended for 5 more days. https://t.co/ftcY4M9CIF
h J R

- April 17, 2021, 12:20 pm

@PTI_News: About 24,000 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi in last 24 hours. Beds and oxygen supply running out slowly: CM Arvind Kejriwal
h J R

- April 17, 2021, 12:17 pm

Prince Philip to be laid to rest at Windsor Castle - https://t.co/h1KnIyovrQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #Britain #BritishRoyalFamily #London #MeghanMarkle #PrinceHarry #PrincePhilip #PrincePhilipDeath #QueenElizabeth #ThePrinceHarry #UK #UnitedKingdom #World
h J R

- April 17, 2021, 10:17 am

Indian-origin scientist spots ... - https://t.co/uC6g4dRZQx Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus #Community #Diaspora #FIA #HinduAmericanFoundation #HinduAmericans #IACA #IndianoriginResearcher #IndianAmericans #IndianCommunity #IndianCommunityMembers
h J R

- April 17, 2021, 10:08 am

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.