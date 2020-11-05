India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Amit Shah arrives in West Bengal for 2-day visit

Amit Shah arrives in West Bengal for 2-day visit
November 05
09:58 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

KOLKATA: Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata here on Wednesday for a two-day visit to the state.

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Shah has arrived in the state to take stock of the party’s organisational matters.
“Met with the family of our martyred Booth Vice President Madan Ghorai in Kolkata. I bow to his braveheart family. @BJP will always remain indebted to our karyakartas (workers) who have given their supreme sacrifice while fighting against atrocities and injustice in West Bengal,” Shah wrote on Twitter.

Shah was scheduled to visit the state earlier on the occasion of Durga puja but the trip was cancelled. During his two-day visit, the Union Home Minister will be meeting BJP’s state leaders, review poll preparations, look into organisational matters, and also discuss the party’s strategy for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Earlier this year, Shah had addressed a virtual rally for the state. This will be his first visit to West Bengal after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. He had last visited the state on March 1 amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had recently met Shah in the national capital and discussed the “state of affairs and affairs of state”. Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over several issues.

Banerjee had earlier also accused Dhankhar of running a “parallel administration” in the state. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Did India receive maximum support of Trump's administration?

    • No (64%, 97 Votes)
    • Yes (36%, 55 Votes)

    Total Voters: 152

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

    Asiabet

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Follow us On Twitter

    #Cellarity signs up with #Excelra for GOSTAR database to enrich its drug discovery platform - https://t.co/UwzQUJIaPC Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #CellarityCrunchBase #CellarityInc #CellarityStocks #FlagshipPioneeringCompany #NewGenerationMedicine #Techbiz
    h J R

    - November 5, 2020, 5:47 am

    General Naravane starts #Nepal ... - https://t.co/lBuJwMdGKz Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #41LakhCases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #CovidCasesIndialtdelhiHealthBulletin #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases
    h J R

    - November 5, 2020, 5:10 am

    US reports its second-highest ... - https://t.co/FkZIw2UPBI Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AnthonyFauci #China #CoronaVaccine #CoronaVaccineNews #Coronavirus #Covid19Crisis #COVID19USA #Democrats #DiseaseControlAndPrevention #DonaldTrump #HardestHitCOuntry
    h J R

    - November 5, 2020, 4:58 am

    India's annual ... - https://t.co/iAWsbLOLrQ Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AfghanistanBlasts #AfghanistanBombBlast #Aghanistan #AntonioGuterres #BombBlastAfghanistan #CarBombing #TerrorAttacksAfghanistan #TSTirumurti #UN #UnitedNationsSecretaryGeneral
    h J R

    - November 5, 2020, 4:53 am

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.