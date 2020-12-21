India Post News Paper

Amit Shah concludes his two-day visit to West Bengal, departs for Delhi

December 21
11:02 2020
DURGAPUR: Concluding his two-day visit to West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah departed for Delhi from Durgapur here on Sunday night.

Shah’s much-anticipated visit to the state began on Saturday.
On the same day, eleven MLAs, an MP, and a former MP joined Bharatiya Janata Party at the rally of the Union Home Minister. Suvendu Adhikari, Tapasi Mondal, Ashoke Dinda, Sudip Mukherjee, Saikat Panja, Shilbhadra Dutta, Dipali Biswas, Sukra Munda, Shyamapda Mukherjee, Biswajit Kundu, and Banasri Maity joined the BJP ahead of State Assembly elections in 2021.

Speaking at a press conference in Birbhum here on the concluding day of his two-day visit to the state, Shah welcomed Adhikari into the BJP fold and said all those leaders are welcome into the party who raise their voice against injustice.

Many leaders from TMC and Congress have joined BJP. I welcome Suvendu Adhikari into the BJP fold. We believe that whoever raises their voice against injustice should join BJP,” he said. Shah on Sunday said that the turnout of a sizeable number of people in his roadshow at Birbhum indicated that people of West Bengal are “angry” with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and want a change.

West Bengal is scheduled to go for assembly polls in mid-2021. The dates have not been announced yet. (ANI) 

