India Post News Paper

Blog

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Amit Shah likely to visit Dehradun on October 30

Amit Shah likely to visit Dehradun on October 30
October 28
11:17 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

DEHRADUN: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Dehradun on October 30, Uttarakhand minister Dhansingh Rawat informed on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference, Rawat said, “On October 30, Amit Shah will launch the state government’s ambitious ‘Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana’ at Bannu School in Dehradun.”
After this launch event, Shah will address the public meeting after releasing the departmental magazine ‘Sahakar Se Samridhi’ and will inaugurate the PACS computerization. The program of the Union Home Minister will be broadcast live in the branches of 670 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and 292 cooperative banks across the state.

“Instructions have been given to the officials of the district administration, police and cooperative departments regarding the preparations for the program of the Home Minister,” Rawat said.

Rawat added, “The objective of ‘Mukhyamantri Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana’ is to eliminate the burden of more than three lakh rural women of the state living in mountainous regions. Under this scheme, packaged silage (safe green fodder) and complete mixed animal feed are to be provided at their homes.”

He said that in the first phase, the Chief Minister Ghasiyari Kalyan Yojana would be implemented in four hilly districts of Pauri, Rudraprayag, Almora and Champawat, after which the scheme would be started in other districts also.

Apart from this, Shah will release the departmental magazine ‘Sahakar Se Samridhi’ and will also duly inaugurate the PACS computerization. He said that all the PACS committees of the state have been completely computerized, which is a big achievement for the state government.

“Due to PACS computerization, work will be done smoothly in the committees, which will benefit the local beneficiaries,” the state minister said.

He said that after the program, the Union Home Minister will also attend a meeting of the State BJP Core Committee. (ANI)

Comments

comments

Tags
Amit ShahAmit Shah To Visit DehradunBJPDehradunDhansingh RawatIndiaFightsCoronaNarendraModipoliticalPushkar Singh DhamiUttarakhand ElectionsUttarkhand
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
India Post Newspaper

India Post Newspaper

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

E-paper Latest Edition – October 29th, 2021

Digital Edition

E-paper Latest Edition

ADVERTISEMENT – ZEE5

ZEE 5 Subscription in USA

ADVERTISEMENT – NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

NORTHLAKE NATOMAS

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
Â©1994 - 2021 Copyright India Post News. All Rights reserved.
Designed by India Post Newspaper
Designed by Orange Themes

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.