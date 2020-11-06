India Post News Paper

Amit Shah prays at Dakshineswar Kali Temple, urges people to restore pride of West Bengal

November 06
12:35 2020
KOLKATA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as part of his two-day visit to West Bengal, visited the Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata and urged people to fulfill their responsibilities to restore the pride of the state which was the centre of spiritual and religious awakening on Friday.

“West Bengal is the land of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Thakur Ramakrishna Paramhans, Vivekananda. Appeasement politics has hurt the state’s tradition. I urge people to fulfill their responsibilities to restore the pride of the state which was the centre of spiritual and religious awakening,” Shah said.
Shah also held a review meeting with the senior officers of the Central Reserve Police Force in Bankura.

The Home Minister also met a tribal family in Chaturthi village, Bankura, and had food with them on Thursday. During his two-day visit, the Union Minister met senior BJP leaders from the state, reviewed the upcoming Assembly poll preparations and looked into organisational matters.

Earlier this year, Shah had addressed a virtual rally for the state. This is his first visit to West Bengal after the COVID-19-induced lockdown. He had last visited the state on March 1 amid the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests. (ANI)

