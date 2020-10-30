India Post News Paper

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh extend wishes on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi
October 30
10:44 2020
NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

“Greetings on Milad-un-Nabi. May this festival inspire everyone to work towards strengthening the bonds of harmony and amity in our society,” Rajnath Singh said in a tweet.
A tweet from the Office of the Home Minister of India read, “Greetings on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May this festival bring peace, harmony, brotherhood and happiness all across the country: Union Home Minister @AmitShah.”

Milad-un-Nabi is commemorated in Rabi’al-awwal, the third month in the religious calendar. On this day, Muslims all across the world celebrate the birthday of Prophet Muhammad. (ANI)

