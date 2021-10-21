India Post News Paper

Amit Shah reaches Uttarakhand to take stock of situation following heavy rains

October 21
09:16 2021
DEHRADUN: Union Minister Amit Shah reached Uttarakhand’s Dehradun on Thursday to take stock of the situation arising out of incessant rains.

Amit Shah reaches Uttarakhand to take stock of situation following heavy rainsShah was welcomed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at Dehradun airport.
“The Union Minister will hold review meetings and take stock of the situation in Uttarakhand,” sources close to the developments told ANI earlier.

Shah will also conduct an aerial survey in the state on Thursday, sources added.Â As many as 46 people have died in a span of three days from October 17 to October 19, as per the state’s natural disaster incident report.

Of these, one died in Champawat on October 17, six died on October 18 in Pauri, Champawat and Pithoragarh and on October 19, as many as 39 people were reported dead in Nainital, Almora, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Chamoli and Bageshwar.

A total of nine houses have been either damaged partially or completely in the state. Dhami conducted an aerial survey across the state yesterday. (ANI)

