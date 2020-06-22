India Post News Paper

Amit Shah reviews Delhi Covid situation with Kejriwal

Amit Shah reviews Delhi Covid situation with Kejriwal
June 22
10:34 2020
NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed Delhi Covid-19 situation, third time in a week, with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, after 3,000 more cases were detected in the national capital and 63 more patients have died in the last 24 hours.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) tweeted: “CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM @msisodia discussed key strategies with HM Amit Shah on making contact tracing more robust and further strengthening of medical services in severely impacted areas.”

Delhi has a total number of 59,746 coronavirus cases out of which 33,013 have been cured but 24,558 are still active, while 2,175 people have died due to the pandemic so far.

This is third such meeting after the COVID cases in Delhi rose exponentially. The Delhi Government has decided to ramp up ambulance number to 1,000 in the capital and reserve 60 beds in private hospitals for Covid patients and 450 beds in Burari to be added.

Earlier with the direction of Ministry of Home Affairs, the testing capacity and quick delivery of results in Delhi – testing via Rapid Antigen methodology was started at 193 testing Centres in the national capital.

