India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Amit Shah to hold 4 public programs in West Bengal today

Amit Shah to hold 4 public programs in West Bengal today
April 09
10:42 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Ahead of West Bengal’s phase IV elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold four public programs in the state on Friday.

Shah will hold a press conference in Kolkata today at 12 PM. After this, he will carry out a door-to-door campaign in Bhabanipur at 2 PM.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee used to contest from Bhabanipur constituency earlier. This time, she contested from Nandigram.

The third public program will be a roadshow in Jagatdal at 4 PM. The last roadshow for today by Shah in the state will be held in Madhyamgram at 6 PM.

In a tweet by his Office yesterday, Shah informed, “Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s public programs in West Bengal tomorrow, 09th April 2021. 1) Press Conference in Kolkata at 12 PM 2) Door to Door Campaign in Bhabanipur at 2 PM 3) Roadshow in Jagatdal at 4 PM 4) Roadshow in Madhyamgram at 6 PM.”

The fourth phase of assembly elections will be held in 44 assembly seats on April 10. The fifth phase of polls in 45 assembly segments is scheduled on April 17. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22. The seventh phase of polls for 35 constituencies is slated for April 26. The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls.

The Election Commission of India would declare the results on May 2.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday had lunch at the house of a rickshaw puller, who is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporter in West Bengal’s Domjur area during his campaign ahead of the fourth phase of the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

Rajib Banerjee, the BJP candidate for the constituency, was also present also along with Shah. After having his meal, Shah said: “I visited only one gram panchayat but with the enthusiasm I saw, I am confident that Rajib Banerjee will win with a majority.” (ANI) 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

youtube-subscribe-png

E-paper Latest Edition

Epaper

ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA Homes

SHEA Homes

ADVERTISEMENT – Boomi Coffee

Best Instant Coffee in The USA

ADVERTISEMENT – MY BETTING

best indian betting sites

ADVERTISEMENT – SONA9

SONA9 Indian Betting Website

We make it easier for you by providing you with the latest news, celebrity gossip, and useful articles. Today we are bringing you a new form of entertainment, online casino India.

Casinoexpressindia.com is a website specialized in providing the folk of India with the best online casino out there.

Time to read some reviews about online casinos and start playing some fun games.

ADVERTISEMENT – ASIABET 2020

Asiabet

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

Jobsora Jobs

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Follow us On Twitter

Amit Shah to hold 4 public ... - https://t.co/YxvaGj66dO Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #AmitShahInWestBengal #BengalHateCrimes #BengalPolice #BengalPoliceCorruption #BJPBengal #BJPInBengal #Darjeeling #DemocracyInWestBengal #India #MamataBanerjee #Political #TMC
h J R

- April 9, 2021, 5:12 am

India reports highest ... - https://t.co/68KRJSiA38 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #131LakhNewCovid19Cases #BJP #CoronaNews #CoronaUpdateIndia #CoronavirusVaccineUpdates #DailyCasesIndia #Healthcare #ICMR #IndiaCoronaCases #IndiaCovid19Tally #IndiaFightsCorona
h J R

- April 9, 2021, 5:09 am

@PTI_News: Single-day rise of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, 780 fatalities push India's infection tally to 1,30,60,542, death toll to 1,67,642: Govt
h J R

- April 9, 2021, 4:49 am

@ANI: 37 doctors of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital test positive for COVID19: Hospital sources https://t.co/65qcqPn43b
h J R

- April 8, 2021, 6:04 pm

Download Media Kit

India Post Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.