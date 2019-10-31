Amitabh Bachchan gives Sharjah Book Fair a miss due to health issues

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was scheduled to attend the Sharjah International Book Fair, couldn’t grace the event due to health issues, the organisers announced.

The 77-year-old actor was set to participate in the book fair October 30. In a statement issued by the fair’s management, it was announced that Bachchan won’t be able to fulfil his attendance at the event “owing that to health issues, which make him unfit to undertake overseas travel”.

“The Bollywood superstar has been receiving frequent medical attention in the past few months, and was hospitalised earlier this month. “Bachchan sent his regards to the millions of fans who were eagerly anticipating to hear from him, in person, at the book fair. He expressed profound dismay for missing this opportunity to meet and address them,” the statement further read.

Earlier this month, Bachchan was admitted to a hospital here for check-up. PTI

