Amitabh Bachchan hails victory of Indian cricket team over New Zealand

November 22
10:00 2021
MUMBAI: As the Indian cricket team defeated New Zealand and claimed a clean sweep in the three-match series on Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a celebratory note for the “champions”.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Big B posted a picture of the Mean in Blue and shared some poetic lines to mark their victory.
“Champions .. INDIA ! Gir jaana, haar jaana, yudh ke maidaan mein , haan maana. Dhvaj phairana , bal par apne , phir khade ho jaana, ye jaana…ghudasavaar ve, jo gir kar, phir savaar ho jaate hain, phir gaya paani unpar, jo maarte the unpar ashleel taana,” he wrote.

At the Eden Gardens on Sunday, Rohit Sharma’s 56-run knock followed by Axar Patel’s three-wicket haul helped India defeat New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final T20I.

With this win, India won the three-match series 3-0 and now both teams will square off in two-match Test series, beginning Thursday in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, Big B has multiple upcoming projects including ‘Mayday’, ‘Jhund’, ‘Good Bye’ and ‘The Intern’ remake. He is also a part of ‘Brahmastra’, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (ANI) 

