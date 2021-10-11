India Post News Paper

Amitabh Bachchan marks his 79th birthday with style

October 11
10:14 2021
MUMBAI: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, and the actor marked his special day with an uber-cool social media post.Â Taking to his Instagram handle, Bachchan posted a photo collage in which he can be seen walking, sporting his green shoes and stylish sling bags.
“…. walking into the 80th,” he captioned the post.

Fans and fellow members of the film industry went gaga after seeing Bachchan’s trendy avatar and flooded the comments section with birthday wishes.

“swag. Happy birthday sir,” Bhumi Pednekar wrote.Â “Gangster,” Ranveer Singh added.Â Big B’s daughter Shweta Bachchan commented, “79th,” with a heart emoticon.Â Earlier today, his fans gathered outside the ‘Jalsa’ residence to celebrate the actor’s birthday.Â Fans were seen cutting a cake and playing songs outside the actor’s residence. (ANI)

