Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting hit song ‘Saara Zamana’ MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has given Indian cinema numerous memorable songs that get people on the dance floor to date. ‘Saara Zamana’ from ‘Yaarana’ is one of them. Recalling shooting...

‘This is horrible’: Kangana Ranaut reacts to Alec Baldwin’s prop gun shoot incident MUMBAI: The news of actor Alec Baldwin fatally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while firing a prop gun on the ‘Rust’ movie set has shocked everyone worldwide. Bollywood’s Kangana Ranaut is...

FOG Festival of India and Diwali Celebration 2021 Ritu Maheshwari India Post News Service FREMONT, CA: Festival of India and Diwali Mela (Fair) was held with great pomp and fervor on Saturday, October 9th, 2021. Organized by Federation...

AAPI’s Global Healthcare Summit 2022 Will In Hyderabad, India India Post News Service CHICAGO: The 15th annual Global Healthcare Summit (GHS) 2022, organized by the Association of American Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) in collaboration with the Indian Ministry...

Indian Consul General’s visit to Grand Rapids, MI Ranjit Singh CHICAGO: The Indian Consul General Amit Kumar visited Grand Rapids and Big Rapids in Michigan last week on 11 October 2021. CG Kumar addressed participants on October 11...

Combined Intervention Improves Documentation of Goals of Care Leah Lawrence Enrollment into the CAREPlan program—a combination of two evidence-based goals of care interventions—significantly increased goals of care documentation by the primary oncologist by 1 year after the program’s...

‘India only country with two official names’ PRAKASH M SWAMY CHENNAI: Dr. M R Venkatesh is the author of ‘Retaining Balance – the eternal way and the book deals with a fascinating approach to deal with the...

FIA New England & IAC Welcome Dr Varun Jeph Geetha Patil NEW ENGLAND: Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) New England chapter and Indo-American Association jointly organized virtual welcoming event for Deputy Indian Consul General (DCGI), New York, Dr. Varun...

Hindu Mandir of Lake County celebrates Navratri Geetha Patil CHICAGO: The Hindu Mandir of Lake County, Grayslake, a Chicago suburb celebrated Navratri – a nine-day long festival (October 06 to 13, 2021) to honor the nine forms...

Marathon at New England meet with huge success Geetha Patil NEW ENGLAND: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with other New England partners namely, Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), Indo-American Community, World Hindu Council of America (NE), and Team Aid hosted Marathon...

United Senior Pariwar Chicago, celebrate Navratri Utsav Babu Tangewala CHICAGO: Members of the United Senior Pariwar, Chicago (USPC) celebrated 14th Navratri Utsav at Niles Park District hall, Niles, a north side suburb of Chicago. Due to Covid-19,...

Attacks on Durga Puja indicate impunity of Bangladesh’s Islamist extremists Mat McDermott CHICAGO: Media reports detail numerous attacks on the Hindu celebrations of Durga Puja and places of worship in at least 10 of Bangladesh’s 64 districts last week. The...

Fremont City Council selects new City Manager India Post News Service FREMONT, CALIF.: Fremont City Council selects Assistant City Manager Karena Shackelford as Fremont’s ninth City Manager. On Tuesday, October 11, 2021, the Fremont City Council in...

IRS briefing on advanced Child Tax Credit Payments & upcoming tax filing season Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service IRS experts provided an update on the Advance Child Tax Credit Payments, including who qualifies, payment dates for the remainder of the year, and...

Summary: Congressional Research Report-Pakistani Terror Surendra Ullal Domestic Militancy and Terrorism Financing Pakistan remains a haven for numerous Islamist extremist and terrorist groups, many designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations under U.S. law. The Pakistani governments have...

The nuts and bolts of California’s Redistricting Process Vidya Sethuraman India Post News Service From the local level to the national, California is in the middle of redrawing all district lines. It’s a process that happens every ten...

How to Play Teen Patti at Online Casinos Teen Patti is a popular Indian card gambling game among Indian online gamblers. Many casinos now host the game and provide instructions on how to play Teen Patti. Casino card...

International community worried over Pakistani nukes falling into Taliban’s hand ISLAMABAD: After the Taliban’s return to Afghanistan, various former diplomats, military experts have expressed concerns over the collapse of the Islamabad government as the Taliban has expressed its intention about...

T20 WC: No reason to fear in Super 12s: Scotland skipper Coetzer MUSCAT: Kyle Coetzer stated that there is no reason for Scotland to fear after the team defeated Oman by eight-wicket and booked their place in the Super 12s at the...