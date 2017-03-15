Something went wrong with the connection!

Amitabh Bachchan teams up with Papon for new song

March 15
2017
Amitabh Bachchan teams up with Papon for new songMUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has teamed up with musician Papon for a new song.

The 74-year-old legend announced the news on his blog as he remembered late music director Aadesh Srivastava

“…singing at the studio I often visited – the studio of Aadesh Srivastava … he left us … for a better place … we left ourselves in his memory .. 2 songs within minutes (sic),” Bachchan wrote on his blog.

The actor said the song that he has recorded with Papon is on the river Brahmaputra.

The other track is for a brand that he endorses.

He also shared the pictures from his studio recording.

Bachchan will be next seen reprising his role as gangster Subhash Nagre in Ram Gopal Varma’s “Sarkaar 3”.–PTI

