India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised

Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 positive, hospitalised
July 12
11:31 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MUMBAI: Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening. On Twitter, the actor confirmed that he has tested COVID-19 positive.

“T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” tweeted @SrBachchan. At the time of publishing this report, Nanavati sources stated that the 77-year-old actor is not on ventilation. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, wishes for a speedy recovery have already started pouring in from industry colleagues. Taapsee Pannu, who worked with Bachchan in “Badla” last year, wrote on social media: “And you shall be back to health n happiness soon! champ!” Malayalam superstar Mammooty tweeted: “Get well soon sir.”

“Get well soon sir! Wishing you a speedy recovery,” tweeted Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. “Oh no! Take care, Sir! Get well soon! Sending you tonnes of love and good wishes!” wrote Ranveer Shorey on Twitter.

Boney Kapoor tweeted: “Get well soon Amit ji.” Neha Dhupia wrote: “Sending you tons of love and best wishes… Please take care… you ll be okay very soon!”

“Get well soon sir,” wished Sonu Sood. Wishes were still pouring in from fans and colleagues late on Saturday night. Bachchan was recently seen in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo”, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, which was released digitally. His upcoming films are “Chehre”, “Jhund” and “Brahmastra”. He is also scheduled to host season 12 of the popular quiz show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Can China be trusted with the agreement to pullback?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – DAFABET ESPORTS

    Dafabet Gaming Portal

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    Itâ€™s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. Itâ€™s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac Oâ€™Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & her daughter test positive for Coronavirus. https://t.co/3sVSGsLo0h
    h J R

    - July 12, 2020, 9:26 am

    #India assures support for Rohingyas' ... - https://t.co/XcJ37pODFd Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/5ZF5ILBbjE
    h J R

    - July 12, 2020, 6:06 am

    Amitabh Bachchan tests COVID-19 ... - https://t.co/pPEj9nksrW Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSAâ€¦ https://t.co/sPKuejl8dh
    h J R

    - July 12, 2020, 6:01 am

    Eng vs WI 1st Test, Day 4: Sibley, Crawley help hosts take lead (Tea) - https://t.co/6SwuGu5Lw4 Get your news featâ€¦ https://t.co/9YHDycbZUk
    h J R

    - July 12, 2020, 5:43 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    Â© 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.