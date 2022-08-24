India Post News Paper

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

August 24
10:30 2022
MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for COVID-19.

He took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote, “I have just tested CoViD + positive … all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also …”

Well, this is not the first time Big B has tested positive for COVID-19. In July 2020, he tested positive for the first time. At that time, he was hospitalized for about three weeks. Not just him, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aradhya also tested COVID positive.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s ‘Brahmastra: Part One Shiva’ alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is all set to release on September 9.

After ‘Brahmastra’, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Vikas Bahl’s ‘Good Bye’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati. The makers of the film recently announced the release date – October 7, 2022.

Apart from these two films, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project ‘Uunchai‘ starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

