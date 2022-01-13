India Post News Paper

Amitabh Bachchan wishes ‘peace’, ‘safety’ this Lohri
January 13
11:59 2022
MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday, extended heartfelt Lohri greetings to everyone.

Taking to Instagram, Big B posted an animated version of the famous Punjabi folk song — ‘Sundri Mundri Hoye’.
The ‘Don’ star also prayed for everyone’s ‘peace’ and ‘safety’.

“Happy Lohri..peace calm and safety,” he wrote.

Big B knows how to make festivals special for people. Not only Holi is incomplete without his song ‘Rang Barse’ but the harvest festival is also less enjoyable without playing his track ‘Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve’ from the film ‘Veer Zara’. (ANI)

