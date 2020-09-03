Amma Mia – A book by Esha Deol helps new mothers

India Post News Service

Journey from being a women to mother is an exciting, exhilarating and anxious one. New mothers have a world full of joy, love and care to look forward to. Esha Deol, famous Bollywood actress and daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, has penned her experience on being a mother. Amma Mia is about Esha Deol’s journey being first time mother and all the experiences we all go through as new moms. It has more than two hundred recipes that are for toddlers. Esha Deol tried those recipes for her daughters and got inspired to share with the all the wonderful people out there.

“After all we all want to raise happy and healthy kid who eats well. Children are our future and they deserve the best and as parents that is our foremost priority” says Esha.

Though the book was released in the middle of a pandemic and lockdown, it’s still receiving fabulous response from mothers & even fathers for that matter.

“I am overwhelmed that my first book Amma Mia is garnering such positive response from all readers and reviewers across. I am thankful for showing love to a first time author and encouraging my humble effort. “ Esha said.

After its publication, Amma Mia has inspired many moms and authors who are also coming up with their own versions. Amma Mia is the first book of its kind in this genre and has stated a trend.

Amma Mia can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/AmmaMia or contact:[email protected]. Any feedback can be shared with Esha on her social media Facebook.com/imeshadeol/ or Twitter.com/Esha_Deol

