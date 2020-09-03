India Post News Paper

 Breaking News
  

Amma Mia – A book by Esha Deol helps new mothers

Amma Mia – A book by Esha Deol helps new mothers
September 03
15:28 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends
Amma Mia - A book by Esha Deol

Amma Mia – A book by Esha Deol

India Post News Service

Journey from being a women to mother is an exciting, exhilarating and anxious one. New mothers have a world full of joy, love and care to look forward to. Esha Deol, famous Bollywood actress and daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, has penned her experience on being a mother. Amma Mia is about Esha Deol’s journey being first time mother and all the experiences we all go through as new moms. It has more than two hundred recipes that are for toddlers. Esha Deol tried those recipes for her daughters and got inspired to share with the all the wonderful people out there.

“After all we all want to raise happy and healthy kid who eats well. Children are our future and they deserve the best and as parents that is our foremost priority” says Esha.

Though the book was released in the middle of a pandemic and lockdown, it’s still receiving fabulous response from mothers & even fathers for that matter.

 “I am overwhelmed that my first book Amma Mia is garnering such positive response from all readers and reviewers across. I am thankful for showing love to a first time author and encouraging my humble effort. “ Esha said.

After its publication, Amma Mia has inspired many moms and authors who are also coming up with their own versions. Amma Mia is the first book of its kind in this genre and has stated a trend.

Amma Mia can be purchased online at http://bit.ly/AmmaMia or contact:[email protected]. Any feedback can be shared with Esha on her social media Facebook.com/imeshadeol/ or Twitter.com/Esha_Deol

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

    Polls

    Will Chinese Communit Party remove Xi JingPing from presidency?

    Loading ... Loading ...

    E-paper Latest Edition


    Epaper

    BAJWA VICK FOR MAYOR – FREMONT

    Bajwa Vick For Mayor Fremont

    PRESEDENTIAL GENERAL ELECTIONS – AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

    Presedential General Elections

    ADVERTISEMENT – SHEA HOMES

    betting India

    ADVERTISEMENT – HOMES BY WARMINGTON

    Homes By Warmington

    ADVERTISEMENT – SEVEN JACKPOTS

    casino

    ADVERTISEMENT – BETRALLY INDIA

    betting India

    50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

    50-ad-Indiapost

    It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

    Jac O’Keeffe
    Spirituality teacher based in USA.

    *Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

    ADVERTISEMENT – JOBSORA- FIND A JOB NOW!

    Jobsora Jobs

    Follow us On Twitter

    Nisha Sharma endorsed to ... - https://t.co/ThPil8igDA Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus… https://t.co/nmUcoXoh4L
    h J R

    - September 3, 2020, 10:03 am

    Amma Mia – A book by Esha Deol helps new ... - https://t.co/6Wspn0wJd4 Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA… https://t.co/ZmiRbccp3i
    h J R

    - September 3, 2020, 9:58 am

    City of #Fremont Accepting Pop Up Patio Applications ... - https://t.co/ILfpeTcw6v Get your news featured use… https://t.co/b6aUqXXK8H
    h J R

    - September 3, 2020, 9:55 am

    Fremont Unified School ... - https://t.co/JbgZbHZfCL Get your news featured use #IndiaPostUSA #American4Hindus… https://t.co/mOAly51OnI
    h J R

    - September 3, 2020, 9:53 am

    POPULAR CATEGORIES

    Download Media Kit

    India Post Media Kit

     Breaking News
      
    © 1994 - 2020 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.

    Loading..

    Close Window

    Loading, Please Wait!

    This may take a second or two.