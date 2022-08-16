Russia warns of ‘direct military clash’ with US WASHINGTON: Washington’s behaviour on the world stage risks direct conflict between the nuclear states, the Russian embassy in the US has warned, media reports said. “Today, the United States continues to...

India contributes USD 400,000 to UN trust funds, underlines unwavering support for human rights GENEVA: Reflecting its commitment to global promotion and protection of human rights and support for UN Human Rights, India has contributed USD 400,000 to four voluntary trust funds. The funds...

US slams Iran for attack on Salman Rushdie, calls to abandon “extraneous” demands in nuclear talks WASHINGTON: The US on Monday (local time) termed the attack on Salman Rushdie as “despicable, disgusting” and called on Iran to abandon “extraneous” demands in nuclear talks. In a media...

Is wedding on the cards for Sidharth-Kiara? Here’s what ‘SOTY’ actor reveals on ‘Koffee with Karan 7’ MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s relationship has been making headlines for a while now. However, the two have not yet confirmed if they are friends or actually dating each...

Amul raises milk prices by Rs 2 over rising input costs ANAND: Faced with a rise in input costs, Amul has decided to increase the prices of milk by Rs 2 per litre with effect from Wednesday. Post the revision, the...

6 ITBP personnel killed, over 30 injured in J&K bus accidentÂ SRINAGAR: Six ITBP personnel were killed and over 30 injured on Tuesday when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and...

6 lesser-known landmarks to add to your travel list NEW DELHI: As India celebrates its 75th anniversary of independence, it’s time to look back and explore the lesser-known places that epitomise India’s patriotic zeal. Booking.com has compiled a list...

Ayodhya prepares for 3-fold increase in tourist arrivals with brand new look AYODHYA: A railway station that is a replica of the Ram temple, an international airport equipped with modern amenities, wide roads that will allow easy access to temples, improved facilities...

Charter flight from India lands at Karachi airport KARACHI: A special plane from India’s Hyderabad on Monday landed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, a report said. According to the spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority, it was...

Canadian court rejects plea of two Khalistani terrorists to be taken off no-fly list TORONTO: A Canadian court has upheld the constitutionality of keeping two “Khalistani terrorists” on the country’s no-fly list, designed to stop suspected terrorists from boarding an aeroplane. Canada’s National Post reported...

Amid another US delegation visit, China conducts fresh military drills around Taiwan TAIPEI: China is upping the ante against Taiwan amid another US congressional delegation visit to the self-governed island. China’s military said it conducted combat alert patrols and military drills in...

Sri Lankan young celebrities extend greetings to India on 76th Independence Day COLOMBO: As India celebrated its 76th Independence Day on Monday, several young celebrities from Sri Lanka extended their warm greetings to the nation. A video was posted on Youth Celebrity...

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck to throw three-day wedding following Las Vegas ceremony WASHINGTON: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are all set to exchange vows for the second time. Yes, you read it right. As per Page Six, the lovebirds, who got married in...

Over 5 crore selfies with tricolour uploaded on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website NEW DELHI: More than five crore Tiranga selfies have been uploaded on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign website so far, the Ministry of Culture informed on Monday and termed it...

FIFA suspends All India Football Federation ZURICH: FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect citing “undue influence” from third parties. “The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend...

President Murmu, PM Modi pay floral tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several prominent leaders on Tuesday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death...

Independence Day 2022: Give patriotic touch to your house with these decor ideas NEW DELHI: Patriotic fervour has gripped Indians across the globe as they are all set to mark India’s 76th Independence Day on Monday. The occasion is marked by festivities that...

American singer Mary Millben invited as cultural ambassador for 15th August NEW DELHI: Mary Millben, a well-known singer and media personality from the United States, is the first American artist to perform as an invited cultural ambassador for the United States...

France suffers third heatwave PARIS: France is currently reeling under a third heatwave of this summer season, with temperatures soaring to 38-41 degrees Celsius, weather officials said. The heatwave, which began on July 31...