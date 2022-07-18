India Post News Paper

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick set ‘Fit Couple’ goals in latest photo

July 18
10:07 2022
LONDON: ‘Hossana’ fame Amy Jackson has been in news for dating ‘Gossip Girl’ star Ed Westwick. The two recently made their relationship official and have ever since been a constant face on each other’s Instagram handles.

On Sunday, Amy uploaded a mirror selfie with Ed and the picture oozes fitness goals!
In the picture, both are seen posing in a gym in athleisure. Amy is in an all-black outfit while Ed is wearing shorts and a T-shirt.

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick set 'Fit Couple' goals in latest photoLast month, Ed rang into his 35th birthday at his home in England surrounded by Amy and his family. Amy and Ed were also vacationing in June. The couple was accompanied by Amy’s son Andreas Jax Panayiotou on their trip.

Amy was earlier dating George Panayiotou for quite some time. The two got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their son in September of the same year. The couple reportedly parted ways in 2021, after which Amy removed all their pictures together from her Instagram account.

On the work front, Ed Westwick was last seen in the American comedy thriller ‘Me You Madness’ that was released in 2021. The actor hasn’t announced any new project yet.

Amy, on the other hand, was last seen in the Tamil science fiction ‘2.0’ opposite Rajnikanth. The film hit the theatres in 2018. She was also a recurring character in the American superhero television series ‘Supergirl’. (ANI)

 

